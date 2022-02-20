A Closer Listen Reviews

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Ross, Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir ~ The Whale...

Pitchfork

Saweetie and H.E.R. Share New Song “Closer”: Listen

Saweetie has shared a new single that’s set to appear on her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. “Closer,” out today via Icy and Warner Records, features H.E.R. A new music video for the track is forthcoming. Listen to the single below. Saweetie closed out 2021 with...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Exclusive Premiere: The Brothers Comatose Release “Working For Somebody Else”

Today (February 17), American Songwriter is premiering the latest single, “Working For Somebody Else,” from the San Francisco-based bluegrass band The Brothers Comatose,. The new song is part of their new LP, When It All Falls Apart, the five-piece string band is set to release in May. The group, which is comprised of brothers Ben (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), along with Steve Height (bass), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin), have a number of tour dates in the works, too, which you can see below.
MUSIC
Times Gazette

Listening to the bells

The bells ring more or less all the time here. My husband, Peter, and I are in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, a city filled with old churches. Every old church has at least a couple of old bells, and all the bells are rung frequently. Since there is so much I do not understand when I travel to another country, I assumed that the bells rang according to some sort of system that everyone else understood and I did not. (This is an assumption I’ve made about a lot of things over the course of my life, but that’s another story.)
RELIGION
WWEEK

What to Listen to This Week

The laudatory press around Neil Young’s departure from Spotify was deflated when he struck a deal with Amazon, so if you’re looking to get into Young, skip streaming and head to the record store. It’s easy to find copies of Harvest and After the Gold Rush. Less familiar from rock radio are Time Fades Away—a live document of a frustrating tour where the band’s anger and drunkenness actually benefits the music—and Rust Never Sleeps, a treatise on death that encourages the listener to value life a little more.
PORTLAND, OR
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE
Mega 99.3

Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom. Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded." You...
ROCK MUSIC
Ironton Tribune

Quartet to engage listeners in Ironton

The Ironton Council for the Arts begins the 2022 portion of its 2021-22 subscription concert series with the Beo String Quartet from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The quartet will perform on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. The Beo String Quartet consists of violinists Jason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Stamford Advocate

Procol Harum Frontman Gary Brooker Dead at 76

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker, who led the band throughout their 55-year history and co-wrote and sang their 1967 classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” died at his home from cancer on Saturday, Feb. 19. He was 76. “His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade...
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES

