Ainsley Maitland-Niles is unlikely to join Roma on a permanent transfer in the summer after failing to impress Jose Mourinho following his January loan move from Arsenal. Maitland-Niles became the latest Premier League player to try his hand in Serie A in January when he linked up with the Giallorossi. However, the 24-year-old has endured a tricky time in the Italian capital, winning just two of his first six league games at the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO