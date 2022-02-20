The Endgame - Episode 1.04 - #1 With A Bullet - Press Release

The break between new episodes of NCIS Season 19 isn’t over just yet, but new details about what comes next suggest that fans are in for a doozy of an episode when it comes to Palmer, and not just because actor Brian Dietzen co-wrote it. The show is bringing back a character who was killed off just last season. While that could mean some closure for Palmer, it may not be for his own good depending on how it happens.

