Emily Russell

kanw.com
 2 days ago

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Maddie Phaneuf says she'll never...

www.kanw.com

News 4 Buffalo

Beauts shutout Toronto 3-0 in Buffalo Believes Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts hosted rival Toronto Six in the “Buffalo Believes Classic” outdoor at RiverWorks on Monday afternoon. Early in the first, Shiann Darkangelo brings it over the blue line and slaps it but Carly Jackson snags it right out of the air. A few minutes later, Cassidy Vinkle jukes out […]
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
WETM 18 News

Express eye fifth straight sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are on a roll as they prepare for the sectional finals. The Elmira girls basketball team won their second straight STAC title at home on Friday night with a 58-54 win against Maine-Endwell. The Express have their eyes on winning a fifth straight Section IV Class AA title and […]
ELMIRA, NY
#Pyeongchang#Lake Placid#Olympian#Opening Ceremony
WETM

Corning’s Raymond off to unbeaten start as Hobart lacrosse coach

Corning’s Raymond off to unbeaten start as Hobart lacrosse coach. 'Schoolhouse Rock Live!' Coming to the Clemens Center in March. Southern Tier tourism industry prepares for more "normal" season. Hornell business loses thousands in scam: Police. Teen arrested for allegedly firing gun during Branch Office stabbing. WETM 18 News...
CORNING, NY
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Basketball keeps UB’s Williams on right path

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Playing in the NBA would be a literal dream come true for UB senior Jeenathan Williams. “I had a dream, I was about like 12 or 13, and I was playing for the Knicks and that was just like a dream that always stuck with me,” Williams said. “Just warming up […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Orchard Park cruises to 5-0 victory over Clarence in Fed semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Orchard Park squared off with Clarence in the Federation Large School semifinals on Monday evening. Winner advances to the Super Monday championship next week. First period, Clarence goalie Benjamin Shoemaker deflects an OP shot, and off the rebound Christian Berdysiak slaps it from the circle but Shoemaker is there again […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
realitytitbit.com

David and Annie secured millions through their 90 Day popularity

Married couple David and Annie have made millions of dollars (some now changed into Thai baht) since they first made their 90 Day Fiance debut. Now with a spin-off, their fortune has only increased…. After first meeting in a karaoke bar, a romantic connection was straight on the table for...
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 22

The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard Tuesday, Feb 22. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III. Boys Basketball. Bishop Grimes at Watertown. 2021-22 Class A Sectional Championships, Quarterfinal Round 5:30 p.m. Pre-Game. Henninger at West...
SYRACUSE, NY
Golf Digest

Adam Scott is apparently still traumatized by Bubba Watson's 2015 Masters Champions Dinner

There are shots you see coming and those that totally blindside you. In the former scenario, you probably earned it in some way. You might not know how or when karma is coming for you, but you know that one day she will. In the latter, however, you’re just minding your own business and boom, somebody is flying off the top rope at you with their elbow cocked. That’s what Bubba Watson experienced on Monday, when rumored Saudi Golf League professional Adam Scott was asked about his favorite Masters Champions Dinner and instead delivered this killshot.
GOLF

