Emily Russell

There are shots you see coming and those that totally blindside you. In the former scenario, you probably earned it in some way. You might not know how or when karma is coming for you, but you know that one day she will. In the latter, however, you’re just minding your own business and boom, somebody is flying off the top rope at you with their elbow cocked. That’s what Bubba Watson experienced on Monday, when rumored Saudi Golf League professional Adam Scott was asked about his favorite Masters Champions Dinner and instead delivered this killshot.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO