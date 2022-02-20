Serious crash closes A465 road at Merthyr Tydfil

A mother of four has admitted killing her two children in a motorway crash with a lorry near Milton Keynes.Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.Her children Smaller and Lilly, 4, died when she crashed her Vauxhall Astra into a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) between junctions 14 and 15 of the M1 at around 11.10pm on 9 August last year.It was Smaller’s 10th birthday.She and a baby daughter who survived the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.Cann was...

ACCIDENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO