The importance of honesty

On the outskirts of a big city stood an old temple, where young boys would come to live and learn from an old monk. One day, the monk gathered his students and told them: "I am growing old and slow. I can no longer provide for the needs of the temple...
What makes people happy? The truth is that people can spend their entire lives trying to find the answer to that question. Furthermore, many attempt to buy their happiness with material possessions, as well as seeking out other elusive things to try to make them happy. However, what actually makes most people happiest in life has nothing to do with money, things, or even personal circumstances. Instead, true happiness comes from within you — regardless of how much or how little you have in terms of wealth and material possessions. In short, here are the unofficial rules to a happy life.
Like many in the workforce today, you may struggle against a nagging thought: This is not where I want to be or what I want to do for the rest of my life. Frustration about time and balance stems from the conflict between what we believe and value....and what we actually do and have.
“They were gradually acquainted, and when acquainted, rapidly and deeply in love. It would be difficult to say which had seen the highest perfection in the other, or which had been the happiest: she, in receiving his declarations and proposals, or he in having them accepted.”. So begins Jane Austen’s...
The need for social interaction may be increasing as the enduring effects of the pandemic decrease our social skills. Stories can help us nurture positive personal relationships that may contribute to our happiness. The art of talking is not lost, but people may need to practice it more. For the...
In regard to the Aryan Freedom Network, the first thing is using the word “white.” There are very few humans that are white, which are called albino. All humans are a variety of shades from tan to dark brown and sometimes nearing black. God likes variety and humans...
How often do you let your loved ones know you love them? How often do you verbalize it?. Some people have no problem telling people they love that they love them. Friends, family, romantic partners—everyone gets an "I love you!" on the regular. Others have a much harder time saying the words, even when they feel them. Perhaps they didn't grow up hearing love being spoken out loud much or at all. Maybe they've been hurt by those who were supposed to love them, so the word feels complicated.
People can have a high level of personal integrity, yet lack the emotional kind. Research shows that emotional integrity is not a constant personality trait, but something that must be worked for. There are ways you can fight to restore and increase emotional integrity in your relationship. Integrity is defined...
Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
A person's emotional well-being may be severely harmed by shattered connections. If you are a man or a woman who has been in a relationship like this, you know all too well the misery and heartbreak that comes with it. Breakups may occur for a variety of reasons and don't favor any one person over another.
While it’s easy to skim through your daily horoscope on Snapchat (or Twitter, or IG) and go about your day, studying the other planets included in your birth chart can help you gain access to a wealth of knowledge about the more subtle aspects of your inner self. Today’s topic? Moon signs. Let’s take a deep dive into moon signs and how they impact your personality and your emotions—you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself along the way!
In spiritual traditions around the world, the moon holds deep significance and has been revered as a deity and a sacred astral...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I realized that I was becoming heavily entrenched in a relationship with a married man, I created certain ideas in my head about how being with a married person could be and how it could actually be a positive choice.
Boundaries are crucial in every relationship, including the ones married women set with single friends. Just make sure you're setting them for the right reasons. Gospel singer Kierra Sheard is receiving some criticism for comments shared about the boundaries she feels necessary to set with her friends as a married woman. She shared them while revealing the advice she received from her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, in regards to the belief some have that you can’t “let another woman into your household,” specifically single friends. When asked if she was mindful of this and if her mother warned her about it while speaking to Page Six reporter Tashara Jones, Sheard said the following:
Generally, it is inevitable not to hurt each other in life and relationships, but learning the types of forgiveness and when to forgive can help us move on. From a betrayal from your best friend to an extramarital affair your spouse had, the hurt has no limit and comes in different versions.
From the moment the bride takes that first step down the aisle, all the marital advice the couple has received goes out the window. Now, it’s just he and she doing all they can to live happily ever after. Neither the bride, nor the groom, or even those witnessing their declaration of love, have any idea whether their marriage will last, or how long they will live in wedded bliss.
No one is perfect. And no one will ever be perfect. This is a truth - a sad truth, but a truth nonetheless. While it does sound deflating at first, the fact that you're not perfect doesn't have to upset you or break you into pieces.
RATHDRUM — "You are loved." The words linger on the screen at the close of "Irreplaceable," a documentary that tells the story of students, parents and school officials in Lakeland School District and the impact suicide has on their close-knit community. "Everybody has problems. I'm sitting here right now...
Opinion: a belief, judgment, or way of thinking about something: what someone thinks about a particular thing. Fact: something that truly exists or happens: something that has actual existence; a true piece of information. Fiction: something invented by the imagination or feigned, specifically, an invented story — Merriam-Webster. “Truth...
In the world of dating, there’s always been an unwritten rule that age gaps should be avoided. There can be a couple of years between you, but anything above 10 and you’re entering problematic territory. So here’s the thing: my partner is 33 years older than me, and it’s the best relationship I’ve had.Naturally, one person’s experience doesn’t automatically make it universal – there are plenty of horror stories out there about older men who’ve taken advantage of young women. I myself have experience of such a relationship from my teenage years. And, at the time, I couldn’t see how...
