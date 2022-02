Our car was recently broken into at a popular, well-frequented local trailhead while we were hiking. This is not an isolated incident, as a number of our friends and neighbors report similar occurrences. Such crime used to be very rare here, but as most people know, it has spiked in recent years — to the point, for example, where Colorado is now a national leader in auto thefts (as reported by the National Insurance Crime Bureau).

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO