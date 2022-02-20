Time for sunshine: Outside oversight is needed at Orange County Jail and other ICE detention

Donald Trump’s exit from office may have taken some of the focus off immigration detention in America, but the terrible conditions often described by those in custody have certainly not been fixed. Case in point, a number of ICE detainees held at the Orange County Jail upstate have begun a hunger strike over a slate of familiar concerns: lack of proper food, overuse of solitary confinement, and racist and anti-immigrant treatment by staff.

Undersheriff Kenneth Jones — a former member of the far-right group Oath Keepers — has denied the allegations, while lawyers for the striking detainees claim to have clear evidence that staff threw away food and harassed detainees. Jones has pledged an internal investigation, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. There needs to be greater external oversight to ensure that detainees are being treated with dignity and having their health and rights respected.

Though immigration detention is supposed to be administrative and non-punitive, many immigration detainees end up side by side with criminal detainees due to agreements between ICE and county governments. This often leads to complaints falling through the cracks as local officials point the finger at federal ones, who in turn shift the blame right back.

Fortunately, there’s a relatively new Office of the Ombudsman for Immigration Detention, created by Congress in 2020 to investigate detention conditions, prepare reports and issue recommendations. The first ombudsman, a longtime GOP apparatchik who had previously served as an acting commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, was not particularly serious. Current acting Ombudsman David Gersten has an opportunity to prove his office’s mettle and tackle serious investigations into these and other complaints.

Beyond that, Congress must step up and be more meticulous about its oversight functions, including demanding more answers from ICE leaders and their contractors, and instituting real consequences for wrongdoing. Putting detainees in harm’s way should not entail a slap on the wrist. Whether or not these people have violated immigration laws, their wellbeing is the government’s responsibility, and one not to be taken lightly.