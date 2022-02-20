ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

In New York City’s backyard: Gov. Hochul drops two plans but we still need affordable suburban housing

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

After suburbanites including primary opponent Tom Suozzi screamed bloody murder, essentially dooming their chances of surviving in the final package, Gov. Hochul yanked from her budget two proposals designed to increase the state’s supply of affordable housing. This can’t be the end of a push to spark the production of housing developments near suburban bus and train stations and in basement and backyard accessory-dwelling units (ADUs).

New York City is as starved as ever for affordable housing . And rather than its surrounding areas acting as a release valve, prices there are typically prohibitive too, owing in no small part to the fact that restrictive zoning in Long Island and Westchester and elsewhere chokes off new housing production .

Hochul pointed two arrows at the target. One very good proposal would’ve required towns and cities within a 60-mile radius of New York City to allow a bit denser development in the immediate vicinity of commuter rail or bus stops. (No, it wouldn’t have forced these apartments to be built; that would’ve been up to developers, responding or not to demand.)

A second idea, less well thought out, would’ve required all municipalities statewide to allow homeowners to create ADUs on their property. ADUs the low-hanging fruit of affordable housing production, an easy way to open up relatively homogenous communities to people at different life stages, including senior citizens, young professionals and families living on a budget. Unfortunately, too many localities saw Hochul’s legislative language as running roughshod over all rights to regulate a phenomenon that some view as a nuisance. She should now look for other ways to accomplish the same goal; perhaps try a few carrots before a heavy stick.

Fortunately, the executive budget still attempts to legalize many ADUs within the five boroughs, and to give the city the freedom to increase residential density, rather than limiting it under state statute. Good and good.

New York State needs more places to live in order to become more affordable. It needs to become more affordable to grow and thrive. Unlock more housing, and they will come.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 5

Larry Tierce
2d ago

Democraps institute mountainous regulation and high taxes and THEN yell about affordable housing and the homeless which THEY caused

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Get up to speed: Russia faces sanctions for 'beginning' invasion

(CNN) — This is happening. Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied the West, recognized two separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent states and appears to be sending in his own troops -- he's calling them "peacekeepers" -- to the contested regions. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
POLITICS
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CNN

Here's the real truth about Donald Trump's Truth Social app

(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
POTUS
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

U.S. Soccer and women soccer stars settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Developments#Long Island
The Hill

Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortion

Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
POLITICS
NBC News

Queen cancels virtual engagements after positive Covid test

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements and is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement over email. She will continue with "light duties" on Tuesday, although the statement did...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy