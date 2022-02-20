In New York City’s backyard: Gov. Hochul drops two plans but we still need affordable suburban housing

After suburbanites including primary opponent Tom Suozzi screamed bloody murder, essentially dooming their chances of surviving in the final package, Gov. Hochul yanked from her budget two proposals designed to increase the state’s supply of affordable housing. This can’t be the end of a push to spark the production of housing developments near suburban bus and train stations and in basement and backyard accessory-dwelling units (ADUs).

New York City is as starved as ever for affordable housing . And rather than its surrounding areas acting as a release valve, prices there are typically prohibitive too, owing in no small part to the fact that restrictive zoning in Long Island and Westchester and elsewhere chokes off new housing production .

Hochul pointed two arrows at the target. One very good proposal would’ve required towns and cities within a 60-mile radius of New York City to allow a bit denser development in the immediate vicinity of commuter rail or bus stops. (No, it wouldn’t have forced these apartments to be built; that would’ve been up to developers, responding or not to demand.)

A second idea, less well thought out, would’ve required all municipalities statewide to allow homeowners to create ADUs on their property. ADUs the low-hanging fruit of affordable housing production, an easy way to open up relatively homogenous communities to people at different life stages, including senior citizens, young professionals and families living on a budget. Unfortunately, too many localities saw Hochul’s legislative language as running roughshod over all rights to regulate a phenomenon that some view as a nuisance. She should now look for other ways to accomplish the same goal; perhaps try a few carrots before a heavy stick.

Fortunately, the executive budget still attempts to legalize many ADUs within the five boroughs, and to give the city the freedom to increase residential density, rather than limiting it under state statute. Good and good.

New York State needs more places to live in order to become more affordable. It needs to become more affordable to grow and thrive. Unlock more housing, and they will come.