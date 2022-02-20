ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jessie Diggins Reveals Food Poisoning Bout Before Winning Historic Silver in 30-Km Race

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snjxP_0eJtr2bH00

Jessie Diggins made history as the first American woman to win a long-distance cross-country skiing race at the Olympics.

Jessie Diggins made history as the first non-European woman to medal in the women's 30-km mass start cross-country skiing event, and the skier said she did so while battling food poisoning.

On the final day of the Beijing Olympics, a visibly exhausted Diggins needed medical attention after collapsing at the finish line in a dramatic scene.

Later, in her post-race interview, the 30-year-old revealed that she had food poisoning over the weekend and didn't know if she would be able to compete.

“It's really emotional,” Diggins told NBC . “That was one of the hardest things I've ever done in my whole life, especially because I had food poisoning 30 hours ago, which is why I thought I was going to die at the finish line.

”But it was so special to see my family and my fiancé right afterwards on video. My legs were cramping the whole last 17 [kilometers]. I don't know how I made it to the finish but it was amazing. We had so much cheering out there, all of like U.S. Biathlon, all of U.S. Ski. It felt like everyone was out there. When it got really hard, everyone was just breathing with me.”

Diggins won bronze in the women's sprint earlier in the Winter Games, but her silver in the 30-km made history as the first American woman to do so in a long-distance cross-country race at the Olympics. She also won gold in the team sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

More Winter Olympics Coverage:

Comments / 23

Clare Suhanich
2d ago

She is a American. She has the fighting spirit that all Americans have and more. Now we can rally behind a real American. Young Americans need to take a lesson from her. She fought back against the odds. I am proud to be American, now. I wonder if Brandon will invite her to the WH. or just the Black American Athletes

Reply(3)
5
Related
NBC Sports

Five Olympians Who Are Retiring After the 2022 Beijing Games

For every new wave of teenage phenoms we saw these past two weeks in Beijing, there’s a group of seasoned veterans for whom these Olympics will be the final curtain call of their careers. Several athletes announced ahead of the Games that they intended for Beijing to be their...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Diggins
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2018 Winter Olympics#Food Poisoning#Beijing Olympics#American#Non European#Nbc#U S Biathlon#U S Ski#Jamaican
The Independent

Hailey Duff’s father says she is ‘over the moon’ at Olympic gold medal win

Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Nathan Chen's Backflip and More: See Top Performances From Figure Skating Gala

Team USA’s star figure skater, Nathan Chen, returned to the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics for a final performance, and wowed an entirely new way. Vincent Zhou made his return to Olympic ice, Anna Shcherbakova returned for an angelic final skate, figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu thrilled the crowd with another stunning performance, Aleksandra Trusova followed up her silver medal performance with a Wonder Woman-themed skate.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy