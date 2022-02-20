ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee

By Tom Eden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJwmc_0eJtpiK000

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Dundee city centre on Friday evening, police have said.

A witness appeal has been launched after the 40-year-old woman was knocked down by a white Dacia Duster on King Street at approximately 5.30pm.

Police and paramedics were called and the woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sergeant Willie Strachan, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Dundee, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of February 18.”

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Motorcyclist injured after being hit by car on I-95 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash early Saturday morning on I-95 in Jacksonville. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, identified as a 50-year-old man, was on the right shoulder of I-95 near University Boulevard to help a stranded driver. At about 12:10 a.m., the man got on his bike and began to gain speed on the shoulder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Newswatch 16

Child dies after being hit by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. Police taped off a section of Dorothy Street in Scranton's Tripp Park section just after the accident on Thursday morning. When Newswatch 16 arrived at the scene, two-year-old Kayden Zvolensky had already been taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officers were particularly interested...
SCRANTON, PA
The Independent

Newport crash: Three-year-old boy dies days after four-year-old girl

A “wonderful” three-year-old boy has died in hospital almost a week after a motorway crash that also killed a four-year-old girl.The car they were travelling in was hit by a van on the M4 near Newport, South Wales last Saturday.Four-year-old girl Gracie-Ann Wheaton, from Tredegar, was severely injured and died the next day.The boy was being treated in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but he died on Friday afternoon.A man and a woman were also injured.It is understood they had been returning from a children’s birthday party. ...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Dundee#Police Sergeant#Accident#Ninewells Hospital#Cctv
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies after single punch to head at Leigh social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester. Paul Ologbose, 57, was injured during an altercation at a club on Kensington Drive, Leigh at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was taken to hospital with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drunk driver with child in car jailed for crash while racing

A man who crashed his car into a lorry while racing with friends has been handed a 16-month sentence. Declan Webster had his ex-partner and a three-year-old child in the car when the crash happened on 8 August 2020. The 33-year-old, who admitted dangerous driving last year, was also banned...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
BBC

Murder arrest after woman's body found at Littleover house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at her home in Derby. Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house in Oak Crescent, Littleover, at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday. The force said Kathryn Jane Harris, who was known as Katy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol woman who attacked police officers guilty of riot

A woman caught on camera attacking police officers and smashing the window of a police station has been found guilty of riot. Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 27, from Clifton, Bristol, hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and threw missiles. It came during violence that erupted on 21 March last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Driver jailed after father-of-one died in crash in Wool

A driver who is thought to have fallen asleep before his car crashed into two cars, killing a father-of-one, has been jailed for three years and four months. Stephen Sheppard, 41, of Bournemouth, admitted causing the death of Warren Wright, 34, by dangerous driving. Mr Wright was in the back...
ACCIDENTS
WJTV.com

Man injured after being hit by car in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Friday, February 18. Hattiesburg police responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hardy Street and Highway 49. The driver stopped and cooperated with police. The man who was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
BBC

Cheshire crash driver who left passenger to die jailed

An uninsured, unlicensed driver who left his passenger to die following a crash in Cheshire has been jailed. Liam Foster had 37 previous convictions for disqualified driving when Jacqueline Nolan, 57, was killed. The 45-year-old had four people in the car including a 10-year-old child when he lost control and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Philly

Man Killed, Woman Injured After Being Hit By Car In Hunting Park: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man is dead and a woman is injured after Philadelphia police say they were hit by a car in Hunting Park early Friday morning. This happened at North Broad Street and West Hunting Park Avenue. Police said the incident happened around 12:16 a.m. An off-duty police officer found the two victims in the roadway; the male victim was unresponsive, while the female was yelling out in pain. As he responded to the scene, the officer saw a Chevrolet drive through the area and run over the male victim. The off-duty officer followed the Chevrolet and stopped the female driver at 18th and Pike Streets. The man died at the scene, and the 32-year-old woman went to the hospital with leg injuries. No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators are searching for the initial car involved.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Man dies as car lands upside down in Norwich river

A man has died after his car collided with metal barriers and landed upside down in a river. Emergency services were called just before 07:00 GMT to the Barn Road and St Crispins Road roundabout junction in Norwich, beside the River Wensum. The driver of the brown Fiat Sedici, who...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Appeal to find man after woman had hair ripped from scalp

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon Railway Station, south London at around 6.45pm on December 18 when the 31-year-old victim got off a Route 119 bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack.Detective Constable Becky Hughes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

516K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy