Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Dundee city centre on Friday evening, police have said.

A witness appeal has been launched after the 40-year-old woman was knocked down by a white Dacia Duster on King Street at approximately 5.30pm.

Police and paramedics were called and the woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sergeant Willie Strachan, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Dundee, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of February 18.”