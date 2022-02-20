Taunton's Riverhouse a hit; fire destroys building housing Rehoboth brewery: Top 5 stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Our top story of the past week was about the Riverhouse restaurant in the Weir Village, which has been a big hit with city diners since it opened in 2020. Readers also enjoyed a photographic tour of the restaurant.

Other top stories included two stories that concern Rehoboth's Anawan Brewing Company. The first was a feature about their new taproom. The second was an unfortunate follow-up: just days later, an early-morning fire destroyed the building housing the brewery, as well as several other local businesses.

Rounding out our Top 5 is a story about opposition to the proposed Bristol-Plymouth project. The Dighton GOP is spearheading an opposition effort, as they say it would take tax dollars away from other town needs.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette

Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant is a hit with diners

Since opening in Nov. 2020, the Riverhouse has brought crowds of hungry diners to Weir Village. Situated right on the river, the restaurant offers patrons food with a view. During the winter months, their igloos have provided diners with a way to enjoy a night out during the pandemic, even in the coldest months. The igloo booking fees also go to local charities.

'Monday’s like a Saturday':Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant is a hit with diners

Riverhouse co-owner and manager Cheryl Latour says that giving back to the Taunton community is central to her vision for the restaurant.

“Our vision for this restaurant, right from the day we decided to open, was to use this restaurant as a platform to give back to the community in Taunton. So that’s what we do,” said Latour.

Read more here about Riverhouse's recipe for success. Want to take a tour of the restaurant before you visit? We've got you covered.

Photos:Take a tour of Riverhouse restaurant in Taunton

'No to B-P?' Dighton GOP spearheads opposition to $305M project

Opponents of the proposed $305 million Bristol-Plymouth construction project say it would take tax dollars away from the town's other school and capital needs. That was the main message from members of the opposition Facebook group #NoToBP at a presentation by B-P officials and consultants before Dighton selectmen on Feb. 7 aimed at preparing voters for the March 5 district-wide election on the project.

#NoToBP and Dighton GOP member Bill Moore said the Facebook group has a core membership of about 40 people and is only one part of an opposition movement started by the Dighton Republican Town Committee.

Read more here about the presentation, as well as the arguments heard for and against the B-P project at the meeting.

'No to B-P?':Dighton GOP spearheads opposition to $305M project

Anawan Brewing Company opens new taproom, but building housing business destroyed by fire

Last week, one of our top stories was about Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth and how, after a decade of brewing, sharing, and then selling their craft brews to local friends and customers, they had opened a new taproom in Dec. 2021. They were focusing on the new venture, but also had plans to expand their options with food, entertainment, and special events.

That story was in the Top 5 once more this week, but with a sad connection:

An early-morning fire on Feb. 12 destroyed the Park Street building that held several local businesses, including Anawan Brewing.

No injuries were reported, and, as of this writing, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.