Santa Monica, CA

Firefighters Save Man Who Jumped Off Pier

By Laura Jean
 2 days ago
A man who jumped off the Santa Monica Pier Friday night was saved by firefighters and transported to a hospital. Keith Johnson/KNN

Santa Monica, CA: Firefighters saved a man who jumped off the Santa Monica Pier on Friday night, Feb. 18, 2022.

Santa Monica Fire Department personnel and police officers responded with Los Angeles County Fire Department to a report of a person who jumped off the pier into the ocean around 9:20 p.m.

LACoFD life guards pulled the person to the shoreline where they were then transported by ambulance to a local area hospital in serious condition. Santa Monica PD is investigating the incident.

