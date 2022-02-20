ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

SUNY Potsdam student murdered near campus

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A student at an upstate college was gunned down on a street just off campus by a man who had no affiliation with the school, cops and administrators said.

SUNY Potsdam music education student Elizabeth Howell, 21, died Friday after she was found lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds, New York State Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNinT_0eJtnqmU00
Elizabeth Howell was found lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds, police said.

Alleged shooter Michael J. Snow, 31, was arrested Saturday and slapped with a second degree murder charge, police said. Police had initially urged locals to keep their doors locked and travel in groups, before announcing the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Snow and Howell knew each other but the school said Snow had “no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee or graduate.”

Howell, who is from Patterson in Putnam County, was scheduled to graduate this year, the school added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKtG9_0eJtnqmU00
Michael J. Snow was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, as the school said he had no affiliation with the college, either as a student, employee, or graduate.

SUNY Potsdam canceled classes for Monday and has also canceled or rescheduled various activities as the campus grieves Howell’s death. The concert hall at the school’s Crane School of Music has been designated as a memorial space for the campus, school officials said in a social media post.

“Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, and she was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her,” the post stated. “No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss.”

Potsdam is in St. Lawrence County, 30 miles from the US border with Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAmoT_0eJtnqmU00
Elizabeth Howell was a music education student at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music and was set to graduate this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdBfE_0eJtnqmU00
Elizabeth Howell, a student at SUNY Potsdam, died after she was fatally shot on a street in close proximity to the campus.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Get up to speed: Russia faces sanctions for 'beginning' invasion

(CNN) — This is happening. Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied the West, recognized two separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent states and appears to be sending in his own troops -- he's calling them "peacekeepers" -- to the contested regions. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
POLITICS
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Patterson, NY
Potsdam, NY
Crime & Safety
CNN

Here's the real truth about Donald Trump's Truth Social app

(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
POTUS
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

U.S. Soccer and women soccer stars settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Potsdam#Suny College#Murder#Shooting#Music Education#Suny Potsdam Music#Crane School Of Music
The Hill

Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortion

Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy