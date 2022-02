"These homeowners wanted a destination where they could spend the whole day outside," says architect Andrew B. Cogar of Historical Concepts of conjuring this low-profile poolhouse. Cogar and Charlie Marder, garden designer, horticulturist, and plant collection curator of Marders in the Hamptons, dreamed up “a sensible evolution,” says Cogar, for how this poolside compound came to be on the property of an 1840s Bridgehampton, New York, home. What if, they wondered, it began as a farm shed, repurposed as a single-car garage in the 1900s when automobiles emerged, and then morphed into a greenhouse? “It’s unexpected and that’s precisely what makes it feel just right,” says Cogar.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO