Diseases & Treatments

American Heart Month: How to Increase Heart Health and Take Necessary Preventative Measures Against Heart Disease

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart Disease is the number one cause of death for women across America,...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
L.A. Weekly

Doing This Can Triple Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. This factor can triple your odds of developing it. Heart health is impacted by most things you do. Your eating habits, how much you sleep and your level of activity are key factors that will have a hand in shaping your cardiovascular health. And now, a new study shows that poor sleep can increase your odds of heart disease by a significant margin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Signs of heart disease

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
BRISTOL, CT
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Essence

Heartburn Or Heart Disease? The Subtle Warning Signs Of A Sick Heart

A doctor shares a short list of some lesser-known clues of heart disease to be aware of. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was some kind of heads-up – perhaps an audible lub-dub – you could get when your heart is in trouble? Unfortunately, the chilling reality is you could have a heart attack that is so subtle you might confuse it for indigestion, anxiety, or a sore chest muscle. Truly, it’s not always as dramatic as in the movies. You can be caught off guard by a sick heart that doesn’t bring about profuse sweating, clinching of the chest, or gasping for air. But in real life, that’s not always how a failing heart behaves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

How healthy is your heart? How might a COVID-19 infection affect it?

February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart. During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts. Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hammond Daily Star

Higher vitamin B12 dose may be better

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a vegan, and my multivitamin is my only source of B12. It states I’m getting 200 percent of my daily requirement. Is that sufficient? – M.E. ANSWER: People who are strict vegans – that is, those who consume no animal products at all – will not get any vitamin B12 and will develop B12 deficiency unless they take a supplement. It takes years to become B12 deficient after starting a strict vegan diet.
NUTRITION

