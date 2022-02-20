ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dallas faces Arizona, seeks 7th straight road win

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Dallas Stars (27-19-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-33-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +204, Stars -252; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits Arizona looking to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Coyotes are 8-17-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

The Stars are 10-6-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 0.5.

Dallas beat Arizona 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 6. Benn scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 42 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 23 assists. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-18 in 40 games this season. Roope Hintz has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

Coyotes Win 3-1, Halt Stars' Road Winning Streak at 6

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday. Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Interest in Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun via trade remains strong, admits GM

Only one player in the NHL has a worse plus-minus than the Arizona Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun as of Tuesday. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong’s busy phone lines might indicate that having a bad plus-minus on the second-worst team in the NHL carries little weight to outside evaluators. Joining Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday, Armstrong admitted other teams’s interest in Chychrun is a topic of conversations a month before the March 21 trade deadline.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Stars look to cap off road trip with a win in the desert

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- On the final leg of their three-game, six-day road trip, the Stars hope to cap it off with a win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. They've been perfect so far with wins over Colorado on Tuesday and Chicago on Friday. The Stars have reeled...
NHL
