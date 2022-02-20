ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Nike Dunk Low To Drop In Minimal Gray/Ivory Colorway

By HB Team
Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new colorway for the Nike Dunk Low has been leaked by sneaker Instagram account @chickenwop_. Featuring a minimal design, the upcoming iteration is...

hypebae.com

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 6 has been blessed with some new colorways, as well as a retro here and there. The shoe is now over 30 years old, and in the eyes of Jordan Brand, this is a massive milestone that needs to be celebrated. In 2022, the shoe is set to receive even more retros, with one of them being a colorway that first appeared back in 2000.
NFL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Last December was easily one of adidas Yeezy’s busiest years, and it makes sense that they’d take the next month to recuperate. Sneaker culture, however, rarely ever sits still for long; in January, insiders were quick to reveal the Yeezy 450 “Cinder,” reporting a Spring 2022 release. And it seems production is proceeding as scheduled, considering the colorway has just been seen on-foot only a couple of days ago.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Soulja Boy made a $300 sneaker that may be the worst of 2022

Soulja Boy, the rapper whose primary style contribution until now had been comically oversized T-shirts and drawing on the lenses of his sunglasses, has launched his own footwear brand. Soulja Stars has been born as the result of a partnership with AliveShoes, an Italian-based platform that offers “professional resources to...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Ivory#Design#The Nike Dunk Low
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Slashed The Price of Coach Bags & Somehow Expected Us Not to Notice? Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all of the amazing discounted Coach bags and accessories that somehow landed in Nordstrom’s sale section overnight. There are so many great deals happening, and I simply do not have enough money in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mini Swooshes Appear On The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 SE “XXXV”

Nike’s cooked up a spirited XXXV series to celebrate a key milestone in the history of the brand. 35 years ago, Nike introduced the first Air Max sneaker to the market via the Air Max 1, displaying the interior Air bubble cushion for the first time. Since then, Air Max has gone on to become a pillar of the sneaker community, generating massive revenue for the brand in the 21st century.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy