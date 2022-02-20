VIDEO: Brock Hoffman breaks down his Shrine Bowl one on one practice reps

(CNN) — This is happening. Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied the West, recognized two separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent states and appears to be sending in his own troops -- he's calling them "peacekeepers" -- to the contested regions. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
A defense attorney at the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights said during closing arguments Tuesday that Floyd's death was a tragedy, but not necessarily a crime. Robert Paule said officers at the scene were doing what was best for Floyd —...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will take up the case of a Colorado web designer who is opposed to creating wedding websites for same-sex couples because of her religious beliefs, in the latest clash to come before the court involving claims of religious liberty and state laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
The world was facing up to a new phase in the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, with Kyiv bracing for a potential conflict with Russia and the West moving to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence...
(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a final appeal by former President Trump in his dispute with congressional investigators pursuing his administration’s records as part of the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The court's move represented a finishing blow — at least for...
Comments / 0