Environment

Highs will soar to 60 on Sunday

Bowling Green Daily News
 2 days ago

Rays of sunshine will join highs soaring to the low 60s today. It’ll be impeccable in the great outdoors....

www.bgdailynews.com

WETM

Above Average Temperatures to Begin the Week

Sunday started off with a few clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The high temperature was near 40 as high-pressure built-in with plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week. Sunday night into Monday clouds will start to build-in late as high pressure moves to the east but temperatures will stay close to freezing as warm air is still being advected into the region.
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Strong Storm This Evening

TUESDAY: *Weather Aware Day* Our unsettled weather will continue on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of this front, we’ll see even warmer temperatures, climbing to around 80°F in some areas with high humidity. Ahead of the cold front, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with a better chance of […]
WMTW

Temperatures on the climb, tracking two storms this week

A cool weekend is coming to a close and another temperature swing is on the way this week. Monday will start in the 20s for most and that gives us a jump start heading toward 40s and 50s by midday. Plenty of sun south of the mountains. A cold front...
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday

Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service:. Winter Weather Returns Tonight and into Tuesday Morning. A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and bring light snow accumulations to much of the area. Forecast snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected above 7,000ft, 1 to 3 inches for mountain mid-slopes, and a dusting to around 1 inch or so in the Magic Valley and Snake Plain. Motorists should be prepared for snow covered roads and winter driving conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute in the interstate corridor when snow will likely still be ongoing.
KSLA

Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
Outsider.com

Millions of Americans Face Frigid Temperatures, Heavy Snow

As spring slowly approaches for much of the country, cold temperatures will once again envelop a majority of the lower 48 states this week. “Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said. A strong, high...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Coldest temperatures of the winter expected this week in Wyoming

Wyoming could experience the coldest temperatures of the winter this week when a cold front sweeps into the region. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, high winds and bitterly cold temperatures. Snow was expected to begin falling over parts of northwest Wyoming on Sunday night to be followed by temperatures well below zero during the week.
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Morning fog and record warmth is expected the rest of the work week. Morning start near 60 degrees and afternoon top-off in the middle 80s. A dry cold front arrives this weekend knock temperatures down about 10 degrees. Colder and drier early next week with highs falling below average in the upper 50s and lows into the 30s with frost possible by Tuesday morning. It should be rain free.
WGAL

Strong Winds & Steady Rain Arrive This Evening, Continue Tonight

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM FRIDAY. A powerful storm system moving across the central and southern U.S. pushes into the Susquehanna Valley Thursday afternoon bringing rounds of rain that could be heavy at times and winds that may gust up to 50 miles per hour late this evening and into the Thursday night.
WGAL

Lighter Winds And Lots Of Sunshine

It’s a much calmer second half to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine, and while temperatures recover from morning teens, it will be seasonably chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight, under clear skies and a southerly breeze, temperatures won’t fall out of the middle to upper 20s.
