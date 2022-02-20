ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Johnson resign? UK doesn't need a vacuum right now, minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain does not need a vacuum at the heart of government right now due to the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, a junior foreign minister said on Sunday when asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over lockdown parties.

Johnson has received a police questionnaire as part of an investigation into parties at Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. He has repeatedly been asked if he would resign.

"I don't think what the country needs at the moment is a vacuum at the centre of government," Europe minister James Cleverly told Sky, citing the COVID recovery and the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

Reuters

Reuters

