The 2022 baseball might still be a little while from formally coming together due to the CBA negotiations, the Yankees’ television network seems to be just about ready. YES suffered a couple losses with the retirement of Ken Singleton and the national ascent of David Cone to the ESPN booth, cutting his Yankees workload down to 50-60 games, but two new (though familiar) voices are officially now in the fold: Carlos Beltrán and Cameron Maybin. I’m personally looking forward to what both these former Yankees have to offer, as everyone around the game always raved about their baseball intellect.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO