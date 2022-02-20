ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV tonight: Erin Doherty’s addictive thriller approaches a stressful climax

By Graeme Virtue, Henry Wong and Simon Wardell, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwDgK_0eJtfwnA00

Chloe

9pm, BBC One

We first met conwoman Becky (Erin Doherty) with pity and a smidgen of disgust. But as the addictive thriller has charged on, we’ve come to champion Sasha, the alter ego she has adopted to infiltrate a new world and find out what really happened to Chloe, the object of her social media obsession (and estranged best friend from school). This tense rollercoaster ride is mostly thanks to Doherty’s terrific performance as such a complicated woman. In this week’s final two episodes (the finale airs 9pm Monday), the jig is up – but can there be any redemption? One thing’s for sure: we’re 100% rooting for Becky now. Hollie Richardson

Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America

9pm, BBC Two

“I’ve got a new toy to show you, Louis,” says rapper BrokeBaby while waving a gun around. “I’m in Florida, I need it.” He is just one of the emerging artists that Theroux meets in his exploration of rap’s new frontline, where MCs livestream their often violent and chaotic lifestyles, and play out gang politics on social media. Theroux is reliably on-brand, meeting diamond-toothed interviewees both in prisons and at their parents’ homes. HR

Dance Passion 2022

8pm, BBC Four

It’s a celebratory night of dance on the channel, starting with a highlights reel of this year’s UK-wide festival. Hosted by Josie d’Arby and Karim Zeroual, performances include a piece inspired by boxer Jack Johnson in Leeds. The well-reviewed dance documentary Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra follows at 9pm. HR

Trigger Point

9pm, ITV

The twisty-turny bomb disposal drama that really should have been called “Boom Town” reaches its penultimate episode. Harried expo unit veteran Lana (Vicky McClure) is scrambling to get back into the action after some personal and professional setbacks just as the targeted bombing campaign ramps up. Will a massive manhunt help? Graeme Virtue

Murder in the Valleys

9pm, Sky Crime

In 1999, three generations of one family were murdered in Clydach near Swansea. This deep-dive into the case, which many believe led to a wrongful conviction of David Morris, effectively unpicks the complexities and claustrophobia of a small village. In tonight’s third episode of the four-parter, we track Morris’s movements the night of the killing. Henry Wong

The Curse

10pm, Channel 4

Matters become even more serious for the accidental bullion robbers as this terrific caper careers onwards. Co-creator and star Allan Mustafa has cause to make Albert even more tremulous, and the impeccable soundtrack hits the target again with a laugh-out-loud deployment of Joy Division. Jack Seale

Film choice

The Last of the Mohicans
6.55pm, AMC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv6WM_0eJtfwnA00
Daniel Day Lewis in The Last of the Mohicans. Photograph: Cinetext Bildarchiv/20 Century Fox/Allstar


The multifaceted Daniel Day-Lewis nails the classic Hollywood hero type in Michael Mann’s sweeping adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper’s romantic adventure novel. Day-Lewis’s noble, hard-running Hawkeye – adopted son of a Mohican – is drawn into the British army’s frontier war against the French and their Huron collaborators, while falling for Madeleine Stowe’s sparky colonel’s daughter. Despite elements of “white saviour” in the plot, and shady historical accuracy, it’s visually arresting stuff, particularly in the chase sequences. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premiership Rugby Union: Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs, 2pm, BT Sport 1 From Kingston Park Stadium.

Premier League Football: Leeds v Manchester United, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event At Elland Road. Followed by Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City at 4pm.

International Women’s Football: England v Spain, 2.30pm, ITV Both teams’ second match in the round-robin Arnold Clark Cup, from Carrow Road, Norwich.


Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife reveals big news following heartbreaking latest episode

Call the Midwife viewers found themselves in a state of panic following the most recent episode of the BBC series – but now there is some uplifting news for fans. A message on the show's official Twitter account has confirmed that the hugely popular Call the Midwife anniversary book, A Labour of Love, is now back in stock.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Fenimore Cooper
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Karim Zeroual
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Vicky Mcclure
Person
Madeleine Stowe
Person
Erin Doherty
ETOnline.com

Liam Neeson Reveals He 'Fell in Love' in Australia, But There's a Catch

Liam Neeson wasn't taken in Melbourne, but he sure was smitten. During an interview on Australian morning show, Sunrise, the action star reflected on filming his new movie, Blacklight, and shared a bit of a bombshell. "I made a couple of pals," the 69-year-old actor said, "and fell in love...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Manchester United#Climax#Brokebaby#Itv#Sky Crime
Cosmopolitan

Prince Louis looks so grown up in a new picture revealed by the Queen

It's been a while since we last saw little Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but it seems like he's certainly had a growth spurt since his last official birthday portraits (taken by the Duchess of Cambridge) were shared. Yep, eagle-eyed royal fans have just spotted a new snap of the youngster, which was on display in Windsor Castle as the Queen recently carried out duties and chatted to army and navy officials.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy. The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.
MUSIC
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

160K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy