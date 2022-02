Despite the controversy surrounding mask wearing during the pandemic, one thing most of us can agree on is that "free" is always better than "paid for." As part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus, the CDC has announced an initiative to provide free N95 masks to as many people as possible. As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, participating pharmacies will be able to distribute free N95s to the general public very soon.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 25 DAYS AGO