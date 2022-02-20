ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should Johnson resign? UK doesn't need a vacuum right now, minister says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain does not need a vacuum at the heart of government right now due to the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, a junior foreign minister said on Sunday when asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over lockdown parties.

Johnson has received a police questionnaire as part of an investigation into parties at Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. He has repeatedly been asked if he would resign.

“I don’t think what the country needs at the moment is a vacuum at the centre of government,” Europe minister James Cleverly told Sky, citing the COVID recovery and the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Europe#Britain#Covid
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-attorney general urges Tories to dump PM as Major says MPs may have to rebel

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have...
POLITICS
KXLY

Prince Harry doesn’t feel safe in UK

Prince Harry “doesn’t feel safe” in the UK. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California when they stepped down as senior royals in early 2020 and though the 37-year-old prince has insisted Great Britain “is and always will be his home”, he is reluctant to return to visit because he has been banned from paying for police protection for himself and his family.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘shredded’ UK’s standing over Partygate, John Major warns, urging Tory MPs to act

Boris Johnson broke lockdown laws and has “shredded” the UK’s reputation over the Partygate scandal, John Major has warned – telling The Independent that Tory MPs may have to rise up to oust him.In a blistering attack, the prime minister was accused of inventing “unbelievable” excuses to obscure his clear flouting of Covid rules, shattering trust in British democracy at home and abroad.Sir John insisted “deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so”, making clear Mr Johnson must quit or be forced out, if he misled the Commons.And he put Tory...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol 'killed off' VAT cut on fuel bills

Hard-pressed UK households were denied the abolition of VAT on fuel bills because the cut could not be implemented in Northern Ireland, it was claimed last night. Senior Tory Sir Iain Duncan Smith blamed the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol for killing off a tax cut potentially worth £100 a year for families facing rising bills.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday, Boris Johnson says

Free universal testing will finish under the plan for ‘living with Covid’ in England from April 1. All coronavirus laws in England including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate will end on Thursday before free universal testing is scrapped in April. Boris Johnson set...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

324K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy