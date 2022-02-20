Hong Kong reports 6,067 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
By Reuters Staff
Reuters
2 days ago
HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported 6,067 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, after posting 6,063 confirmed cases on Saturday, with the city battling to contain an outbreak of coronavirus that has overwhelmed its healthcare system. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has identified more than 20,000 hotel rooms for quarantine accommodation, leader Carrie Lam said on Friday, as property developers piled in to support the global financial hub’s battle to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Lam said 21 hotels had expressed...
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new COVID-19 cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease the...
Despite a strong focus on air and naval power, the commander of the United States Army in the Pacific says land forces will play a crucial role in any future regional conflict. And to deter the growing power of China’s armed forces from conflict, the U.S. relies heavily on friends...
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city. Hong Kong’s leader has said a surge of coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources but defended strict measures that have been imposed. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government...
HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam warned on Thursday that its healthcare system could become overloaded, after seeing a surge in new daily coronavirus infections following its week-long Lunar New Year holiday. The Southeast Asian country reported nearly 24,000 new cases on Wednesday, compared to about 15,000 per day in...
Hong Kong is aiming for a “dynamic zero infection” situation, which, according to state-backed media outlet Xinhua news agency, does not mean trying to get to zero cases. Instead, it aims to identify new infections as early as possible so that the virus can be contained. But despite...
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico registered 18,309 new confirmed cases and 706 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to health ministry data, bringing the country’s overall number of confirmed cases to 5,436,566 and the death toll to 316,492. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Chris Reese)
SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Hong Kong's population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed mainland Chinese officials were stepping up oversight of the financial hub's response to its worst outbreak yet.
The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day threatening to overwhelm hospitals and the city's strict isolation system.
On Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam revealed a doubling down of the city government's zero-Covid approach to bring the response much closer to mainland China's as she admitted local authorities had failed to stamp out the current surge.
"This quickly worsening epidemic has far exceeded the Hong Kong government's ability to tackle it, so there is great need for the central government's support in fighting the virus," she told reporters.
Hong Kong is aiming for a “dynamic zero infection” situation, which, according to state-backed media outlet Xinhua news agency, does not mean trying to get to zero cases. Instead, it aims to identify new infections as early as possible so that the virus can be contained. But despite...
THE UK's daily Covid cases have fallen by 37 per cent compared to two weeks ago. It comes as isolation rules are set to be scrapped this week, after the Prime Minister declared we can move to the next phase in the pandemic. Today 41,130 new infections were reported, and...
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said...
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted progress by government and private industry to boost American production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and other renewable energy products, but stressed that new mines must benefit host communities and not damage the environment. Washington has...
LONDON (AP) — The British government says people with COVID-19 will not be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, as part of a long-term plan for “living with COVID.” Testing for the virus is also likely to be scaled back. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that ending all legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the U.K. “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.” Johnson will announce more details of the plan Monday in Parliament. The plan is sure to please Johnson’s Conservative Party. But scientists warn it’s a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future virus strains.
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will no longer require people coming from outside the European Union to isolate after entering the country as of March 1, its health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Travellers coming from non-EU countries will only be asked to show a certificate showing they have...
Comments / 0