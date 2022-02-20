ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong reports 6,067 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported 6,067 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, after posting 6,063 confirmed cases on Saturday, with the city battling to contain an outbreak of coronavirus that has overwhelmed its healthcare system. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Simon Cameron
Shropshire Star

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city. Hong Kong’s leader has said a surge of coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources but defended strict measures that have been imposed. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Mexico reports 706 more COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 316,492

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico registered 18,309 new confirmed cases and 706 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to health ministry data, bringing the country’s overall number of confirmed cases to 5,436,566 and the death toll to 316,492. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Chris Reese)
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong to see three rounds of compulsory virus tests

Hong Kong's population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed mainland Chinese officials were stepping up oversight of the financial hub's response to its worst outbreak yet. The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day threatening to overwhelm hospitals and the city's strict isolation system. On Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam revealed a doubling down of the city government's zero-Covid approach to bring the response much closer to mainland China's as she admitted local authorities had failed to stamp out the current surge. "This quickly worsening epidemic has far exceeded the Hong Kong government's ability to tackle it, so there is great need for the central government's support in fighting the virus," she told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Orders Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for All Residents

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Biden voices support for new U.S. mines, if they don't repeat past sins

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted progress by government and private industry to boost American production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and other renewable energy products, but stressed that new mines must benefit host communities and not damage the environment. Washington has...
POTUS
KEYT

UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — The British government says people with COVID-19 will not be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, as part of a long-term plan for “living with COVID.” Testing for the virus is also likely to be scaled back. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that ending all legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the U.K. “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.” Johnson will announce more details of the plan Monday in Parliament. The plan is sure to please Johnson’s Conservative Party. But scientists warn it’s a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future virus strains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

324K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy