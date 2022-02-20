Hong Kong reports 6,067 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Hong Kong's population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed mainland Chinese officials were stepping up oversight of the financial hub's response to its worst outbreak yet. The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day threatening to overwhelm hospitals and the city's strict isolation system. On Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam revealed a doubling down of the city government's zero-Covid approach to bring the response much closer to mainland China's as she admitted local authorities had failed to stamp out the current surge. "This quickly worsening epidemic has far exceeded the Hong Kong government's ability to tackle it, so there is great need for the central government's support in fighting the virus," she told reporters.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO