ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chinese laser incident feeds into national security debate

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago

Tensions between Australia and China have increased further, after the Chinese shone a laser at a RAAF surveillance aircraft that was observing Chinese naval activity in Australia’s exclusive economic zone.

The incident comes as the government is set on ramping up the national security debate – despite pushback from some in the intelligence community – claiming an Albanese government would be soft on China.

Anthony Albanese on Sunday ensured Labor’s reaction to the incident was bipartisan, condemning it in the strongest terms.

Scott Morrison said the incident, which happened on Thursday, was an “act of intimidation”, unprovoked and unwarranted as well as irresponsible and dangerous.

Lasers can disable aircraft and blind crew members.

The Prime Minister told a news conference Australia would be “making our views very, very clear to the Chinese government”. Sources said later Australia had raised strong concerns in Canberra and Beijing through defence and diplomatic channels.

Albanese said China’s action was “an outrageous act of aggression that should be condemned”.

“The Australian government should be making the strongest possible statement about what is a reckless act,” he added.

Morrison said the incident, in the Arafura Sea, “only strengthens my resolve to ensure we keep going down the path of boosting Australia’s resilience, taking this issue as seriously as you possibly can take it, as we have always done.

"It has been our government that has stood up to these threats and coercion over many years now. We’ve shown that resolve, we’ve shown that strength.

"And we’ve done it in the face of criticism, including here in our own country from those who think an appeasement path should be taken.

"I won’t be intimidated by it. And the appeasement path is not something my government will ever go down.”

The shadow ministers for foreign affairs and defence, Penny Wong and Brendan O'Connor respectively, said Labor was seeking a detailed briefing from the Defence Department.

“These are not the actions of a responsible power,” they said in a joint statement. “It is consistent with Beijing’s growing regional aggression.

"China must understand that such action will only engender further mistrust.”

They stressed “support for our defence force is bipartisan and unwavering. On issues of national security, the focus should remain solely on Australia’s national interest and not political interests.”

The Saturday Defence statement said that on February 17, “a P-8A Poseidon detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches.

"The laser was detected as emanating from a People’s Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) vessel. Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident.”

The vessel, with a second PLA-N ship, was sailing east through the Arafura Sea when the incident happened.

Read more: Explainer: what was the Chinese laser attack about and why does it matter?

Defence said such acts had “the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct”.

Such acts were “not in keeping with the standards we expect of professional militaries.”

Defence said the two ships had gone through the Torres Strait and were in the Coral Sea.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said it was important to understand this was a military grade laser – not a sort of laser “you would see from time to time that […] kids might have or a pointer somewhere”.

Australia was right to call out this sort of behaviour, Dutton said. “There’s a lot of aggression going on by China at the moment.”

“Like in any circumstance, you can’t deal with a bully in the schoolyard or a workplace from a position of weakness. You need to stand up and to push back on that aggression”.

Morrison said China would “have to explain their own actions”.

That was “not just important for Australia, but I think all around the region this explanation should be provided as to why a military vessel, a naval vessel, in Australia’s exclusive economic zone, would undertake such an act, such a dangerous act in relation to Australian surveillance aircraft”.

The aircraft had been “doing their job, being where they have every right to be. And that act of intimidation is not just a message that I suppose they’re trying to send to Australia, a message that we will respond to.

"But it is a sign of the sort of threats and intimidation that can occur to any country in our region. And that’s why we need to band together.”

Australia’s exclusive economic zone extends from 12 nautical miles to 200 nautical miles from its coastline. Within the zone Australia has sovereign rights to explore, use, conserve and manage its natural resources.

On Ukraine, Morrison said Australia would work with its partners on a response if the Russians went ahead and invaded, making it clear a response would involve new sanctions.

“There’s never been any contemplation of Australian troops being deployed,” he said.

Meanwhile the Liberal chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security James Paterson said all sides of politics should heed the warning of ASIO’s head Mike Burgess, who last week made it clear he was unhappy with ASIO being dragged into the political debate.

“We should [all] be careful in referring to classified information,” Paterson told the ABC.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Michelle Grattan
Person
Anthony Albanese
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Pointer#National Security#Classified Information#Lasers#Chinese#Raaf#Labor#Australian
Universe Today

North Korea Releases Pictures of Earth They Say Were Taken From Space

North Korea released some pictures they say come from their recent missile test. The missile they tested—the intermediate-range Hwasong-12—can reach the U.S. territory of Guam. According to most North Korea observers, the country hopes the tests will bring the U.S. back to the negotiating table. The images are...
POLITICS
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Foreign Policy

Beijing Could Run Russia’s Playbook on Taiwan

As Russia edges toward a full-scale invasion, U.S. thinking is understandably focused on Ukraine. But spare a thought for how Chinese President Xi Jinping might emulate his Russian counterpart’s strategy. While there is much debate in Washington about a bolt-from-the-blue Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Beijing may instead generate a political-military crisis by threatening to use force. If the United States wants to avoid being caught flat-footed, it needs to begin preparing today.
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston Globe

North Korea builds missile base near China as fears of new test loom

SEOUL — North Korea began this year with a record-breaking spate of missile launches but stopped short of a truly provocative step: ending its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests​. Some experts say that next move could be just a matter of time. Kim Jong...
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy