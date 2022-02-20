ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police tortured me, says man falsely jailed for train robbery

By Lisa O'Carroll
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wM57U_0eJtego900
Osgur Breatnach, left, in 1992, who along with Nicky Kelly, centre, and Brian McNally were wrongly convicted and imprisoned for the Sallins train robbery.

It was one of the most audacious heists in Irish history when a 17-strong armed gang posing as police held up the night mail train at Sallins, County Kildare, snatching the equivalent in today’s money of £1m in cash.

The IRA would later twice claim responsibility for the 1976 robbery but the lives of the three men wrongly convicted and sentenced to between nine and 12 years for a crime they did not commit were ruined.

Now one of those men, former journalist Osgur Breatnach, is threatening to go to the United Nations over allegations of confessions extracted through torture in one of Ireland’s worst miscarriages of justice.

In a Dublin hotel, Breatnach tells of the toll the scandal has taken on his mental health, career and family.

“I can’t find closure. I have tried,” he says. He leans in to give a blow-by-blow account of what he says happened in the station when he was first arrested by the Garda Síochána.

“If you played blind man’s bluff as a child and you are spinning round and you don’t know a connection with what is around you, except my eyes were open. I was being hit all the time, being pushed against the lockers. I tried to get into a corner to defend myself and I couldn’t, so I thought ‘I’ll say I was there’ so the beatings stopped.

“They gave me a pen but I was holding it like this,” he says, demonstrating how shaky his hand was. “I couldn’t hold the pen, so they threw me aside … and started all over again.

“I was dizzy, had a roaring headache, sore all over, disoriented, terrified. Part of my mind is saying ‘they are going to kill me’.

“By the time I was charged in the district court I had been detained eight times consecutively in a period of eight days, had been to two jails, two courts and hospital. It was just an avalanche.”

Breatnach’s conviction was quashed in 1980 and he was awarded compensation after a civil action. But there has never been an inquiry into how confessions of guilt were extracted by gardaí or used as the sole basis of convictions by the courts.

Breatnach has retained KRW Law, a high-profile Belfast legal firm at the forefront of challenges to the British state over killings during the Troubles.

As part of a two-pronged campaign to get to the truth, KRW is threatening to report the Irish government to the UN Committee Against Torture (Uncat), a move that would be embarrassing for Ireland given it is a signatory to Uncat protocol.

KRW is also working with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties on a potential petition to the Irish government.

The prosecution put forward claims that Breatnach’s injuries were “self inflicted”, even though he had only been in the company of gardaí before signing his “confession”.

The ICCL said there had been a “failure by successive Irish governments to examine” what happened and has called for an inquiry investigating breaches of the European convention on human rights.

In its summary of Breatnach’s case, KRW cites comments by a respected, now deceased, judge, Mr Justice Adrian Hardiman, in 2007 that 20 years previously Ireland had been “gripped by the fate of the Birmingham Six, the Guildford Four and the Maguire Seven” – a reference to notorious miscarriages of justice in relation to IRA bombings in the UK – but were not looking into similar injustices at home. “The fact is that, during the same time as these miscarriages of justice were unfolding, so too in Ireland was the Sallins mail train robbery case, which led to massive settlements and grave damage to the reputation of our policing and criminal justice systems.

“But we have never, as a country or community, internalised the lessons of that event.”

Litigation consultant Christopher Stanley of KRW branded the failure hypocritical.

“For a western democracy to ignore such an allegation and fail to investigate it is an indictment of that democracy which would demand a similar investigation into similar practices in so-called rogue or failing states. That is hypocrisy.

“The historic nature of the allegation, especially when it exposes a systemic practice of abuse, is not important. The fact that it was allowed to occur and no consequences ensued – such as the prosecution of the offenders – is what demands to be exposed even if those now in authority protest that it was a long time ago and we have moved on.

“In the Sallins case we want those responsible – those surviving gardaí officers – compelled as witnesses. We will seek testimony from law officers and we will seek disclosure of all material held by the state. Those who suffered have a right to truth which to date has been denied to them.”

A spokesperson for Irish minister for justice Helen McEntee said she was aware that incidents such as Sallins “cast a shadow over the trust” in the criminal justice and policing system.

However, they said it was important to note “that these investigations happened several decades ago and the safeguards available then to those who were the subjects of investigation were very different to those in place now”, and “a new system of appeal based on miscarriage of justice” had been introduced as a result of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The available safeguards were further strengthened in the years that followed. Since 2015, An Garda Síochána has had a code of conduct. This is signed by all members and forms the core of their commitments in respect of behaviour and standards. The [Garda] commissioner is completely committed to upholding the highest standards in our policing service,” the spokesperson added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Train Robbery#Prison#Committee Against Torture#Irish#Ira#The United Nations
PIX11

Man stabbed at No. 1 train stop during attempted robbery: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the leg Saturday night while trying to avoid a robbery, police said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. inside a No. 1 train stop in Washington Heights. The victim was walking on inside the station when two strangers attempted to rob him. As the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed after admitting 50-minute knife robbery-spree

A man who attempted seven robberies in less than an hour, armed with a large knife, has been jailed for nine years. Richard Mark Walley, 39, of Uttoxeter Road, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to a series of robbery and driving offences committed on 7 January. Staffordshire Police said six of its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
Oxygen

Minnesota Woman Who Killed Alleged Abusive Boyfriend Is Sentenced To 25 Years

A Minnesota woman convicted of murdering her allegedly abusive boyfriend because she’d “wanted him to stop talking,” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stephanie Clark, 31, fatally shot Don Juan Butler on March 5, 2020 at their Maple Grove apartment, according to court documents. Police responding to reports of shots fired that day found Clark and her 5-year-old son crouched on the ground outside the building. Authorities found Butler inside the apartment; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Police identify killers of family found dead in a bathtub 50 years ago

An oppressive blizzard tore through Boone, North Carolina on the night of 3 February, 1972, covering the landscape in a layer of treacherous white. It was not the most cold thing to occur that night. On the west side of Boone, Virginia Durham was making a phone call. She and her family had only been in Boone for about a year, moving the previous year from Mount Airy, the inspiration for The Andy Griffith Show's idyllic town Mayberry. Her call that night was to her son-in-law, Troy Hall. Ms Durham's message was direct.“Help.”Twenty minutes later, he found Ms Durham,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘I’m screwed’: What a quadruple murder suspect told undercover agents in jail

An undercover agent gave testimony Thursday about what an accused quadruple murderer Jose Larin Garcia told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail. In what is called a "Perkins operation," two law enforcement officers disguised themselves as inmates in a jail cell to try to get the truth from the suspected criminal The post ‘I’m screwed’: What a quadruple murder suspect told undercover agents in jail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Modeling Agent Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Prison Cell

PARIS — A French modeling agent linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News. It appeared that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, “died by suicide because he was discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” they said in a telephone call.
PARIS, PA
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy