ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stonehenge glories are tarnished by British Museum’s oil giant backer

By Natasha Reynolds and David Wengrow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgQJD_0eJtee2h00
Climate change activists demonstrate against BP outside the British Museum in 2020.

The critics are unanimous: the British Museum’s new exhibition, The World of Stonehenge, is a triumph. As archaeologists, it’s wonderful for us to see the show achieve such plaudits. But the fact that the exhibition is once again sponsored by the oil and gas supermajor BP brings inevitable disquiet. Hundreds of our colleagues in archaeology, museums and the heritage sector have recently signed a letter asking the museum to end its relationship with BP. The signatories include senior curators and academics from across the UK and beyond. This is a decisive moment for the British Museum: its agreement with BP is due for renewal this year and its future hangs in the balance.

BP has maintained a strategy of sponsoring cultural institutions for decades, as part of its heavy investment in public relations. It’s keen to convince the public – and our policymakers – that it can be trusted to manage the transition to net zero itself. But BP’s programme for “net zero by 2050” relies on massive use of unproved carbon capture technologies and implausible offsetting. The company is continuing to look for new sources of oil and gas, which the International Energy Agency has said cannot be exploited if net zero is to be achieved. BP’s plans also ignore its 20% stake in the Russian oil company Rosneft, which is launching a $134bn project to drill in the Arctic. BP’s activities jeopardise efforts to keep global heating within the 1.5C limit of the Paris climate agreement and avoid yet worse droughts, wildfires and sea level rise.

We don’t know exactly how much money BP provides to the British Museum, although it’s almost certainly less than 1% of the museum’s income. With 2021 profits of £9.5bn, this is small change for BP. But at a time of continuing underinvestment by the government, it’s an amount that matters to the British Museum.

Through this relationship, BP associates its name with values of civilisation, curatorial care and scientific knowledge about the human past and present, even as it embraces policies and strategies that arguably conflict with all these ideals. But this is no relationship of equals. The British Museum has no power to influence BP’s decision-making or speak out against it. On the contrary, as a result of this arrangement, its senior personnel are often required to publicly defend BP’s track record.

We’ve been here before, with debates during the 1980s and 1990s around tobacco and arms company sponsorship. Other potential sponsors exist. And we shouldn’t forget that BP benefits from UK tax breaks worth billions of pounds and has not paid corporation tax on its activities in the North Sea for the past three years, while receiving tax relief of almost £400m, money that could have been spent on supporting renewables or, for that matter, on museums and culture.

Last year, with George Osborne’s appointment as the museum’s chair of trustees, these issues took a worrying new turn. In addition to his role as chair, Osborne is a partner at the boutique advisory firm Robey Warshaw, which counts BP among its major clients. If he does not clearly recuse himself from any future decisions on the relationship with BP, it is hard to see how a potential conflict of interest can be avoided.

Recent investigations into decision-making processes at the British Museum by the campaign group Culture Unstained are worrying for all of us who care about the museum. They find that the chairman’s advisory group exists outside the regular governance structures of the museum, yet has high-level influence. We don’t know who its members are and its meetings are not minuted, but we do know that it enables ongoing contact between very senior corporate representatives, the chair and the director of the museum, Hartwig Fischer.

The British Museum is embarking on an ambitious and very expensive renovation plan. There is much at stake here. Any further deal with BP risks undermining the museum’s reputation for years to come. The generation now in its youth takes a dim view of the fossil fuel industry and those who enable it. BP undoubtedly has cash to spare – but it comes with a price.

The museum’s trustees have a legal duty to protect its reputation. We believe this includes a duty to ensure that any decision on sponsorship renewal is subject to oversight and due diligence, including an independent review of BP’s business practices and suitability as a patron. According to investigations by the group Art Not Oil, when the BP deal was renewed in 2016, it was the director of the museum who made the decision. It now seems imperative for the trustees to take a more active role. They will no doubt be considering why it is that most other major cultural institutions in the UK, including the RSC, Tate and the National Theatre, have renounced fossil fuel sponsorship. They will also be aware that this issue is not going away. On the contrary, highly creative protests against BP’s presence in the museum will continue and public opinion is increasingly in favour of taking strong action on climate change. The open letter signed by our colleagues suggests that professional opinion in the heritage sector has moved firmly in the same direction.

Our understanding of humanity’s past matters for our future. The remains of our shared past, and how they are used, matter deeply for that future too. By continuing to accept fossil fuel sponsorship, the British Museum has become an outlier when it should be a leader within its sector. Its trustees now have a vital window of opportunity in which to defend the museum’s future and its reputation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
ABC Action News

A look at Stonehenge through the ages: British Museum exhibit brings builders to life

A new exhibition at the British Museum in London aims to shed new light on the ancient Stonehenge monument and on the people who built it. Curator Neil Wilkin says many people feel like they know Stonehenge, one of Britain's most visited monuments, but less is known about the society that created it. "The World of Stonehenge" exhibition tells their story through more than 430 objects, from stone axes to gold jewelry and the oldest surviving map of the stars in the world.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Osborne
Axios

Study: Oil giants' green rhetoric outweighs action

Oil majors are talking the talk on climate change far more than they're walking the walk, a peer-reviewed study concludes. Driving the news: The paper in PLOS One examines Exxon, Shell, Chevron and BP in 2009-2020 on the basis of three broad categories. They are the use of climate and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

Archaeologists Discovered 18,000 Ancient Egyptian Notepads, Which Include Shopping Lists and Schoolwork

Archaeologists make new and incredible discoveries all of the time, but their latest finding gives us insight into the daily lives of ancient Egyptians, from their shopping lists to the type of schoolwork they did. According to a report by Smithsonian Magazine, researchers excavating the city of Athribis, an ancient settlement in lower Egypt, have discovered more than 18,000 pieces of inscribed pottery shards.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

A rare find: Archaeologists unearth 4,000-year-old board game in Oman

Archaeologists working in Oman's Qumayrah Valley recently unearthed a rare artifact: a stone board game dating back some 4,000 years. The board features grid-like markings (possibly indicating fields) and holes for cups. It was found at a site near the village of Ayn Bani Saidah. The excavation is part of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Wengrow#Oil Company#Uk#The British Museum#The World Of Stonehenge#Bp#Russian#Rosneft
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

How science is uncovering the secrets of Stonehenge

Among the many treasures in the British Museum’s forthcoming Stonehenge exhibition is a collection of carved and polished spherical stones, each about the size of a cricket ball. The stones are 5,000 years old and have mostly been found singly in Scotland. The most famous of the 400 or so discoveries is a beautiful polished black sphere from Towie, Aberdeenshire, with three bulbous surfaces, tactile as a miniature Henry Moore. The sphere is carved with precise geometric whorls and spirals. In common with the much weightier neolithic monuments that the Stonehenge exhibition celebrates, the longer you look at the stones, the more mysterious they seem: what and why and how?
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Archaeology
InsideHook

Archaeologists Discover Gladiatorial Arena in Switzerland

Traditionally, Switzerland is known for its longstanding practice of neutrality and its reputation for peace. But if you dig deeply enough into its history, you’re likely to find a bit more conflict below the surface. And by “dig deeply,” we’re speaking very literally. In the town...
WORLD
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy