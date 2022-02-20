ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hurray for the Riff Raff: Life on Earth review – songs of survival from Alynda Segarra

By Kitty Empire
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ib1e9_0eJted9y00
‘A kneejerk feel for classicism’: Alynda Segarra, AKA Hurray for the Riff Raff.

After a fistful of excellent Americana albums written in the fertile loam of New Orleans, Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra has been evolving hard. The Navigator (2017) metabolised their Puerto Rican New York background for an album that slotted into that city’s lineage of lean, leather-jacketed songcraft. Life on Earth – Segarra’s eighth – finds them back in New Orleans, having brought some New York home. It confirms that no matter what’s going on underneath Segarra’s expressive, elastic voice, be it the startling 80s production of Pierced Arrows or the slinky electronics of Jupiter’s Dance, this is an artist with a kneejerk feel for classicism.

A brace of great tunes make the case: Rhododendron nods at Jonathan Richman’s Roadrunner, somehow making wildflowers sound gloriously disreputable. Saga, meanwhile, is a traumatised ballad that channels David Bowie, but with acoustic guitars and horns. Very different, but just as hard-hitting, is Precious Cargo, a breezy rap that recounts the journeys of brave people fetching up at the US border, to be met with violence. “It’s been a terrible news week,” Segarra sings at one point. Life on Earth musters defences: the example of the natural world and the hopeful swagger of humans are just two.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
TMZ.com

Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead at 76, Wrote 'Whiter Shade of Pale'

Gary Brooker, the singer who put '60s British rock group Procol Harum on the map with an iconic hit of the 'Summer of Love,' is skipping the light fandango in heaven now. Gary died Saturday after battling cancer according to a statement released by the band. They say their lead singer and pianist died peacefully at his home.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Grohl has recorded an entire album of metal music to coincide with the release of Foo Fighters' new horror movie, Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's recorded an entire metal album for Dream Widow, the fictitious band that appears in the upcoming feature-length horror movie, Studio 666. The plot of the film sees the Foo Fighters set up to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to find supernatural forces threatening “both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Menzingers’ Greg Barnett: My life in 10 songs

The Menzingers have long occupied a satisfying spot in the punk landscape. Fusing scream-along anthemics with rich storytelling, their best songs have been stitched into lives like patches on the jean jackets of fans who’ve aged from their 20s into their 30s alongside the band. On the eve of...
MUSIC
Daily Herald

Book review: Journey to the origins of the Earth

"Otherlands: Journeys in Earth's Extinct Ecosystems" by Thomas Halliday (Random House) If there is one uncertainty that has persisted since the beginning of time, it's our planet's impermanence. Thomas Halliday ventures into the vastness of this predicament in his book "Otherlands: Journeys in Earth's Extinct Ecosystems," a compendium on Earth's sprawling origins.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Richman
Person
Riff Raff
Person
David Bowie
Hypebae

Sydney Sweeney Was Also Disgusted by the Hot Tub Scene on 'Euphoria'

Sundays have become the most chaotic day of the week, thanks to the second season of Euphoria, which has proven particularly tragic for Cassie Howard. Played by Sydney Sweeney, episode four of the HBO Max drama finds the blonde using her best frenemy Maddy’s birthday party as an opportunity to seduce her questionable love interest, Nate Jacobs, wearing a sultry pink swimsuit to catch his attention. As the love triangle congregates in the hot tub, Cassie’s antics only end in disgusting hilarity as she proceeds to throw up on everyone.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 23 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position of Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Hurray For The Riff Raff#Americana#Puerto Rican#Roadrunner#Saga
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Do An EP With Jazmine Sullivan

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a music collaboration up her sleeve and wants to tap on R&B crooner Jazmine Sullivan to make it happen. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Houston hottie was asked who she’d like to do a Best of Both Worlds-type of project with to which she answered: Jazmine Sullivan.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy