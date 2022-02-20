ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eve Muirhead savours ‘moment I dreamed of’ Olympic gold medal after long wait

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqdyg_0eJtecHF00

Eve Muirhead required no extra ends nor ‘Stone of Destiny’ dramas as she fulfilled an overdue ambition by sweeping Great Britain’s women’s curling team to Olympic gold at the Ice Cube in Beijing on Sunday.

Twenty years after Rhona Martin slid her final stone down the Ogden Ice Sheet in Salt Lake City , Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan .

The comprehensive nature of Muirhead’s victory belied a remarkable battle against adversity her team had endured since they initially failed to qualify for the Olympics at last year’s World Championships in Calgary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seRQn_0eJtecHF00

A pair of positive Covid tests prior to the final qualifiers almost derailed the team’s preparations, and their stuttering progress through the round-robin phase in Beijing left them on the brink of elimination.

But three days after they were forced to rely on two other results and a mere 10cm advantage via the average accuracy of the pre-match draw shot challenge simply to stay alive in the tournament, and two after beating the odds from a four-point first end deficit against Sweden, Muirhead led her team to the easiest of victories with an end to spare.

“This is a moment I dreamed of as a young child,” said a plainly emotional Muirhead afterwards. “Having lost two semi-finals then come through that great battle against Sweden, we knew this was an opportunity we might never get again.

“It has definitely been a rollercoaster journey for the whole team. From not finishing the top six at the world championships, we had to come back and it was hard.

“There were times I wanted to throw my shoes in the cupboard and never get them out again. But we all came back and got this new team together and came through the Europeans and the qualifiers.

“There have been ups and downs, there have been a couple of positive tests, but here we are, five very healthy girls with gold medals around our necks.”

The parallels with Martin – now Rhona Howie, who was watching from the stands in her role as a BBC pundit – were evident in the way Muirhead’s team had edged into the knockout stages with an underwhelming 5-4 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFYLz_0eJtecHF00

The Japanese endured a similar passage to the final, but unlike Niklas Edin’s experienced Swedish rink who had sunk the dreams of the Great Britain men’s team so ruthlessly less than 24 hours earlier, skip Satsuki Fujisawa was unable to wrest the initiative away from Muirhead.

A two in the first end gave Muirhead the advantage and she was centimetres from a steal in the second end, Fujisawa squeezing in to take one.

Muirhead, still smarting from her missed shot to win bronze against the same team in Pyeongchang four years earlier, stole another in the fifth to extend her team’s lead to 4-1 at the half-way stage.

But the defining moment arrived in the seventh end, when Muirhead conjured a brilliant raised take-out – effectively a plant – that knocked the Japanese stone out of the house and scored four to all but seal victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STJL2_0eJtecHF00

Muirhead responded by raising a fist to the air, surely conscious that the moment she had craved for throughout her career was finally hers. That moment arrived after the ninth end, when Muirhead rolled in for a two and Fujisawa conceded that the game was up.

Her victory also completed a remarkable personal journey for Muirhead, who was the youngest skip to win a curling world title in 2013 but had only a bronze medal from 2014 to show from her three previous Olympic  appearances.

In contrast, her team comprised a group of Olympic debutants who fought their way through a rigorous selection process, a final pool of nine potential contenders, to earn the opportunity to sweep their way to gold.

“It was emotional, for sure,” admitted Muirhead. “I managed to hold it in until the flag was getting raised – it’s a moment that I’ve been waiting for for so many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7DOV_0eJtecHF00

“I’ve been close so many times but I just haven’t been over the line. The girls have helped me become a better curler and they’ve also helped me become a better person. Without them, I wouldn’t be here and it’s such an incredible, incredible moment.”

Twenty years ago it was Martin’s team of self-styled Ayrshire housewives who kept viewers up after midnight back in the UK to savour their moment of triumph. This time it was Muirhead’s team winning in style, the 10-3 scoreline tying the biggest win in an Olympic curling final since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympics in 1998.

In Beijing, the narrative was forged not only around Muirhead but her team-mate and vice-skip Wright, who will leave the heady atmosphere of Olympic triumph and take her medal home to show the patients at the NHS hospital in Larbert where she works next week.

“They would have stayed up to watch last night,” said Wright. “I can’t wait to see them when I go back. I told them I’d do my best to bring a medal back and to take a gold one, I can’t believe it.”

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Five Olympians Who Are Retiring After the 2022 Beijing Games

For every new wave of teenage phenoms we saw these past two weeks in Beijing, there’s a group of seasoned veterans for whom these Olympics will be the final curtain call of their careers. Several athletes announced ahead of the Games that they intended for Beijing to be their...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhona Martin
Person
Satsuki Fujisawa
Person
Jennifer Dodds
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Niklas Edin
Person
Vicky Wright
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
The Spun

Photo: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoying Sunday’s Round

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, appear to be in very good spirits at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. The 15-time major champion wasn’t able to play at his tournament this year, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in last year’s car accident.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Nathan Chen's Backflip and More: See Top Performances From Figure Skating Gala

Team USA’s star figure skater, Nathan Chen, returned to the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics for a final performance, and wowed an entirely new way. Vincent Zhou made his return to Olympic ice, Anna Shcherbakova returned for an angelic final skate, figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu thrilled the crowd with another stunning performance, Aleksandra Trusova followed up her silver medal performance with a Wonder Woman-themed skate.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Great Britain#The Ogden Ice Sheet#Teamgb#Europeans
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Here's a Recap of Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Over the past 16 days of the Winter Olympics, figure skating action has been fierce both on and off the ice. Figure skating’s five events, including men’s singles, women’s singles, ice dance, pairs and the team event, all took place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: After taking down Phil, this Norman dagger was delightful

Rory McIlroy delivered a verbal blow towards Phil Mickelson over his SGL comments he may struggle to get up for a while. Naive. Selfish. Ignorant. Egotistical. These were the words used by McIlroy and the game's elite to describe Mickelson in the wake of his comments over the proposed SGL.
GOLF
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
GOLF
TODAY.com

9 stunning moments from the Olympic closing ceremony

After more than two weeks of thrilling athletic competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics came to a conclusion on Sunday with a beautiful closing ceremony. On February 4, the opening ceremony of the Winter Games brought on stunning LED and laser light displays, d-D technology, multiple performances and the traditional Parade of Nations showcasing athletes from around the world.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour legend praises Woods, Rahm and McIlroy for rejecting Saudi Golf League

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has expressed deep pride that Tiger Woods and a number of other golf stars have rejected the Saudi golf league. Couples, a winner of 15 PGA Tour events, tweeted his appreciation for Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa defending the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Appearance Saturday

Tiger Woods might not be close to returning to full-time playing status, but he sure is looking pretty good. On Saturday, Woods made a television appearance during the third round of his Genesis Invitational tournament. At this time last year, Woods made a similar appearance on CBS. Many noticed how...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

516K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy