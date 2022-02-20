ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's power in the pen when coping with stress

By Emily Marrison
 5 days ago
Early in my 4-H years, I took a creative writing project. I still have the poems I wrote, printed out on dot matrix paper. Then in junior high school, I was part of a creative writing team. We traveled to other schools for competitions called Power of the Pen, where we were given prompts to write short stories or essays.

In one way or another, I feel like I’ve been writing most of my life. Yet, I am the only one who has read most of what I’ve written. I have a small shelf full of journals that I’ve been completing since I was in college. Sometimes I was faithful at writing daily. That was especially true the year I served as a National FFA Officer. I didn’t want to forget one thing about that life-changing experience. Other time periods, I did not write as often. It was usually during the most stressful or uncertain times that journaling helped me the most.

Writing out paragraphs of thoughts and feelings may sound utterly terrifying to some people or at the very least completely unappealing. According to University of Illinois Extension Educator Emily Schoenfelder, there are several types of journals besides a diary-type approach. These include:

  • a gratitude journal to keep lists of things you’re thankful for
  • an art journal to express your thoughts visually
  • a bullet journal that is part diary, part to-do list, this journal can help keep you organized and on track
  • a fitness journal to keep track of workouts, eating habits and general well-being.

Michigan State University Extension says journaling provides clarity, helps with problem solving and provides perspective. There are many research studies that support the usefulness and benefits of journaling.

Journaling can help improve physical health. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found patients struggling with a chronic illness who kept a journal about their thoughts experienced fewer physical symptoms than patients who did not journal. This included reduced mental distress, anxiety and perceived stress, greater perceived personal resilience and social integration, and fewer days on which pain inhibited usual activities.

Research has shown writing about what stresses us improves our mood and even boosts the immune system. My OSU Extension colleagues have written about journaling a few times for the Live Healthy Live Well Blog (livehealthyosu.com). OSU Extension educator Lisa Barlage suggests journaling your stressors and how you react.

Journal your stress for a one-week time frame. Track what causes you stress and what you do. When you find out about a big project that is due, do you head to the cupboard for a snack or do you stop eating all together? Do you take a walk to clear your head or do you head to bed early? Once you know your current reactions, you may be able to choose some healthier choices as coping techniques to get through the next crisis.

When I was a senior in high school, I was given a personal prayer journal from my Nellie Chapel United Methodist Church family. The authors, Catherine Marshall and Leonard LeSourd, opened a new world for me of intentional time with the Lord and a focus on observing and remembering his faithfulness.

There is great power in the tongue and there is also power in the pen. Writing or drawing your thoughts may be just the thing that could bring clarity and help solve a problem you are facing.

Today I’ll leave you a quote from Margaret J. Wheatle: “Without reflection, we go blindly on our way, creating more unintended consequences, and failing to achieve anything useful.”

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

