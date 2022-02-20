ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, OH

Ridgewood students will use STEM grant to build Wi-Fi compatible clock

By Contributed to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIuA8_0eJtcZnC00

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood High School was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program funded by Battelle.

The grants will create sustainable science, technology, engineering and math learning projects to benefit students for years to come. The Ridgewood project is "Time Flies - Creating a Computer Programmed Remote Control Theater Clock."

Students across multiple disciplines will research, design and build a computer-programmed Wi-Fi compatible and remote controlled clock for the upcoming theater production of "Cinderella." It will be created using the guidelines of theater set design and construction with a visually stunning clock face and materials chosen for function and aesthetics.

Skills used will include construction design, engineering, woodworking, plastic and metal working, motor work and problem solving to power the clock. Arduino Uno Wifi Rev 2 will be used to create computer code to allow the clock hands to be controlled via Wi-Fi and a custom Smartphone app.

Through the project, students will explore careers in theater tech, theater design, art design, computer science, construction and engineering. It will involve cooperation, creativity and cross-curricular instruction.

Digital media students will also be documenting the building process to create a final photo and video presentation.

Similar grants were awarded to 151 classrooms across 55 Ohio counties. Up to $5,000 were awarded for each project with a total of $687,500 awarded. Projects were to align with one of four focus areas. Those were community problem solving, STEM career exploration, building STEM mindsets or design thinking and infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pence: Biden's Russia sanctions 'don't go nearly far enough'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday argued the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine haven't gone "nearly far enough," urging the White House to target Russian energy exports and cut Moscow out of the international banking system. "The fact that we have not yet imposed...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
West Lafayette, OH
CBS News

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Art Design#Ridgewood High School#Smartphone#Digital
The Hill

Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for Ukrainian military forces to overthrow their own government as Russia conducts a full-fledged military invasion in the European nation. Putin said in a recorded address filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council that Ukrainians need to "take power into your own...
POLITICS
The Hill

US defense official: Russians 'meeting more resistance' than they expected

Russian forces moving toward Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv are “meeting more resistance than they expected,” a senior defense official said Friday. “I can't give you an exact geographic location of where they are, but they are not moving on Kyiv as fast as what we believe they anticipated they would be able to do,” the official told reporters.
MILITARY
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

584
Followers
296
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy