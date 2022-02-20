Ridgewood students will use STEM grant to build Wi-Fi compatible clock

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood High School was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program funded by Battelle.

The grants will create sustainable science, technology, engineering and math learning projects to benefit students for years to come. The Ridgewood project is "Time Flies - Creating a Computer Programmed Remote Control Theater Clock."

Students across multiple disciplines will research, design and build a computer-programmed Wi-Fi compatible and remote controlled clock for the upcoming theater production of "Cinderella." It will be created using the guidelines of theater set design and construction with a visually stunning clock face and materials chosen for function and aesthetics.

Skills used will include construction design, engineering, woodworking, plastic and metal working, motor work and problem solving to power the clock. Arduino Uno Wifi Rev 2 will be used to create computer code to allow the clock hands to be controlled via Wi-Fi and a custom Smartphone app.

Through the project, students will explore careers in theater tech, theater design, art design, computer science, construction and engineering. It will involve cooperation, creativity and cross-curricular instruction.

Digital media students will also be documenting the building process to create a final photo and video presentation.

Similar grants were awarded to 151 classrooms across 55 Ohio counties. Up to $5,000 were awarded for each project with a total of $687,500 awarded. Projects were to align with one of four focus areas. Those were community problem solving, STEM career exploration, building STEM mindsets or design thinking and infrastructure.