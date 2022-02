The Minnesota Wild wasted no time in the beginning minutes of their game against the Edmonton Oilers. They jumped to a three-goal lead seven minutes into the first period and kept the pressure on. They added another goal before the Oilers answered back to end the period 4-1. The scoring continued into the second period, as the Wild scored twice while the Oilers added one to end the period 6-2. Both teams scored another goal in the final period, and the Wild took the win, 7-3.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO