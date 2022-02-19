LIVE: Gulls Fall To Reign 4-3

Aaron Ekblad registered 1-1-2 in each of his three outings to lead NHL defensemen in goals (3), points (6) and plus/minus (tied; +6), helping the Panthers (35-10-5, 75 points) open a five-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division on the strength of a perfect week. Ekblad (1-1-2) first lifted Florida to a 3-2 comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 16, scoring his seventh career overtime goal (and second of the season) to tie teammate Aleksander Barkov for second place in franchise history. He followed that with 1-1-2 in each of his next two games, a 6-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild Feb. 18 and a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 20. The 26-year-old Windsor, Ont., native and No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has skated in 49 total contests this season, ranking fifth among NHL blueliners with a career-high 47 points (13-34-47) while sitting fourth among all skaters (forwards or defensemen) with a +35 rating.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO