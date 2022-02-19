ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Gulls Fall To Reign 4-3

sandiegogulls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Tynan (1-2=3) and Martin Frk (2-1=3) powered the Reign to their fifth win in six games against the Gulls. Bryce Kindopp, Brent Gates Jr. and Trevor Carrick scored for San Diego. Third Period Recap. Gates Jr. brought San Diego within one, scoring his sixth goal of the season...

www.sandiegogulls.com

8 News Now

Kempe scores 2, including in OT, to lift Kings past Knights 4-3

Adrian Kempe scored his second goal in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. Andreas Athanasiou and Phillip Danault also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick had 21 saves to improve to 5-8-1 in his career against Vegas. Max Pacioretty had two goals and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit, appearing in his 100th career game, made 27 saves. With the win, Los Angeles moved into a tie for third place with Edmonton (57 points) in the Pacific Division. Vegas is alone in second with 60 points.
DFW Community News

Coyotes Win 3-1, Halt Stars' Road Winning Streak at 6

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday. Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks reportedly interested in KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko

When Patrik Allvin took over as general manager of the Vancouver Canucks, he promised that they would look at college and international free agents in order to beef up the depth of the organization. That’s what he learned in Pittsburgh, after all, where the Penguins routinely signed undrafted talent from the college ranks to try and squeeze out some inexpensive NHL minutes.
MLive.com

Gemel Smith re-claimed on waivers by Lightning from Red Wings

Gemel Smith’s time as a teammate with brother Givani on the Detroit Red Wings was short-lived. Tampa Bay on Saturday claimed Gemel Smith on waivers from the Red Wings, who had picked up the 27-year-center from the Lightning off waivers on Jan. 19. Smith appeared in only three games...
State
Arizona State
The Associated Press

Henrique, Deslauriers power Ducks past Canucks 7-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers each scored two goals and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Troy Terry added a goal and an assist, and Richard Rakell and Sam Steel also...
Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona Coyotes place goalie Carter Hutton on waivers

The Arizona Coyotes placed goaltender Carter Hutton on waivers Sunday afternoon, according to PHNX Sports Craig Morgan. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, where he has an 0-2 record. The veteran...
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Future Success Starts With Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks made an investment in the future of their goaltending late last season, locking up Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million. Often times it can be a risk giving a player a significant contract before fully establishing themselves at the NHL level, but so far it has worked out well for Vancouver. As the Canucks look ahead to the trade deadline on what moves they will or won’t make, their future success starts in goal with Demko.
Bring Me The News

4-goal first period leads Wild's rout over Oilers

The Minnesota Wild used a four-goal first period to lead a 7-3 rout over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Minnesota's big night started early when Nick Bjugstad made an impact in his return from a broken finger. With the puck behind the Edmonton net, Bjugstad fed Brandon Duhaime for his sixth goal of the season to put the Wild on the board.
Person
Kodie Curran
Person
Brayden Tracey
Person
Trevor Carrick
Person
Martin Frk
Person
Tyler Madden
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings front-runners to trade for Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

The trade deadline is still over a month away, but that hasn’t stopped activity from slowly beginning to increase across the league. That trend doesn’t appear to be stopping, as multiple big names are still on the market and could be moved prior to the deadline. One of those names is Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who’s probably the best defenseman available.
FOX Sports

Edmonton takes on Minnesota, looks for 6th straight victory

LINE: Oilers -110, Wild -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Oilers are 21-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 13th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals. The Wild...
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings

The Arizona Coyotes returned from an eight-day break to host the Los Angeles Kings at Gila River Arena on Saturday, ultimately dropping a back-and-forth game 5-3 following a Kings third-period rally. That was only half the story, though, as the club announced during the second period that forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin were traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, in exchange for forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick, kicking off what may be an active 2022 trade deadline for the team.
NHL

Jake Oettinger named NHL's Third Star of the Week

The 23-year-old's week featured a career-high 46-save effort in a 4-1 win over Colorado, 0.98 goals-against average and .972 save percentage. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was named the NHL's third star of the week for the week ending Feb. 20. Oettinger stopped 104 of the 107 shots he faced, compiling...
NHL

Wedgewood, Schmaltz lift Coyotes past Stars

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Gila River Arena on Sunday. Wedgewood was making his first start since Feb. 1. "I thought they were getting frustrated,"...
NHL
NHL

Barzal Returns to Seattle

Mathew Barzal shares memories and first impressions in his return to Seattle. The New York Islanders' first-ever game in Seattle will also serve as a bit of a homecoming for Mathew Barzal, who played four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2013-17. Barzal, who...
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Newhook Making Big Impact In Rookie Season

After a disappointing beginning to the 2021-22 campaign in which Alex Newhook was assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) rather than start with the Colorado Avalanche, the rookie forward has rewritten the narrative. Newhook admirably took his demotion in stride and used his brief NHL hiatus to build up his confidence. After tallying 11 points in 10 games for the Colorado Eagles, he returned to the Avalanche lineup poised to carve out a role with the Western Conference juggernaut. Let’s dig into how his rookie season has unfolded thus far and why he’s a key piece of a Stanley Cup contender.
NHL

Aaron Ekblad Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending Feb. 20

Aaron Ekblad registered 1-1-2 in each of his three outings to lead NHL defensemen in goals (3), points (6) and plus/minus (tied; +6), helping the Panthers (35-10-5, 75 points) open a five-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division on the strength of a perfect week. Ekblad (1-1-2) first lifted Florida to a 3-2 comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 16, scoring his seventh career overtime goal (and second of the season) to tie teammate Aleksander Barkov for second place in franchise history. He followed that with 1-1-2 in each of his next two games, a 6-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild Feb. 18 and a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 20. The 26-year-old Windsor, Ont., native and No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has skated in 49 total contests this season, ranking fifth among NHL blueliners with a career-high 47 points (13-34-47) while sitting fourth among all skaters (forwards or defensemen) with a +35 rating.
NHL

Preview: Blues at Flyers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues will play their first game at Wells Fargo Center since Jan. 7, 2019 on Tuesday when they meet the Philadelphia Flyers. In that game in 2019, Jordan Binnington recorded a 25-save shutout in his first NHL start, David Perron, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored and the Blues rolled to a 3-0 victory that nearly everyone would claim was the starting point for an eventual run to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
Reuters

Bruins blow past Avalanche in matinee

A trio of second-period goals lifted the Boston Bruins to a dominating 5-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche Monday. The Bruins scored first and had a 2-0 lead sliced in half before rattling off the game’s last three goals to cruise past one of the NHL’s top teams.
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Played ‘Best Game’ Of Season In Win Vs. Avalanche

Even without Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins played one of their best games of the season Monday against the Colorado Avalanche. Boston concluded Marchand’s six-game suspension with a 3-2-1 record after Monday’s 5-1 win over Colorado. The Avalanche entered the contest with just two regulation losses since Dec....
