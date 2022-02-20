ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: Marjorie Holmes will celebrate her 100th birthday

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago
Birthday card shower

Marjorie Holmes will celebrate her 100th birthday on Feb. 27. Holmes retired from March Electric and has been a member of First Christian Church for 87 years. She has two daughters, Charlotte (Gary) Farmer of Cambridge and Carolyn (Chuck) Tillett of Alabama, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was married to the late James Holmes who retired from the Cambridge Post Office.

Cards may be sent to 801 N. 10th Street; Cambridge.

Grand re-opening of G & T's Faded

G & T's Faded Barbershop will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with a grand re-opening at 5 p.m. The barbershop is opening again after putting in a new addition.

GCBDD board meeting scheduled

The Guernsey County Board of DD board will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Guernsey County Board of DD conference room. Ethics Council will meet at 5 p.m.

CARA discusses 2022 officers

The Cambridge Amateur Radio Association will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Guernsey County Administration Building. Officers will be elected.

Contracts discussed with commissioners

Guernsey County commissioners on Thursday met with county Engineer Paul Sherry in executive session to discuss contracts for water and sewer projects pending in the county.

No action was taken by commissioners following the meeting.

A meet between commissioners, Sherry and Water & Sewer Superintendent Jeff Alfman scheduled for the same time Thursday to discuss water and sewer issues was canceled when Alfman was unable to attend due to an illness.

Commissioners also attended the Family and Children First Council meeting on Tuesday and the county Insurance Committee meeting on Thursday.

Signatures were provided by commissioners for an amendment to the county's benefit management agreement with MedBen and enterprise zone agreement letters.

Guernsey County commissioners meet each Tuesday and Thursday in the County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave. in Cambridge. Contact the office, 740-432-9200, for more information or to be added to the meeting schedule.

Patrol investigated rollover crash

At 5:29 p.m. on Feb. 16, a Chandlersville man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover accident on Claysville Road. The State Highway Patrol reported Ethan Dean, 18, was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola south on Claysville Road (County Road 15) when he lost control of the vehicle. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch. Dean, who was wearing a safety belt, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by medical personnel from the Cassell Station Fire Department. The Carola sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Recycling trailer in Cumberland

The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management recycling trailer will be in Cumberland on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1 and 2. It will be at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street. There were no arrival or departure times listed. The recycling trailer’s schedule is subject to change.

