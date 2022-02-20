Buckeye Trail Marching Band seeks funds for new instruments through Cause Connector

OLD WASHINGTON — The Buckeye Trail Marching Band is being featured on the giving site for the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio's Cause Connector, a charitable matchmaking site to help more donors support local, non-profit projects.

"The Buckeye Trail Marching Band is in need of new instruments to help with the growth of the band," said Director of Bands Doug Hanna. "Since the project was brought back from being cut several years ago, there has been a need for new instruments and other things to support the Warrior band."

Individuals, families or businesses who would like to support the Buckeye Trail band can visit www.CauseConnector.org to make a donation.

Projects such as the Buckeye Trail Band have until April 8 to receive funding to make their projects possible.

Through Cause Connector, donors can easily search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, education, community and economic development, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

Donor gifts will combine to fund projects across the region while also making investments in future initiatives.

This region of Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grants and scholarship dollars per capita, according to officials with Cause Connector.

The philanthropy gap means the region's non-profits, schools, community organizations and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector is focused on addressing that gap by helping donors find projects that need their support to start new programs or continue existing programs serving Appalachian Ohio.

Donations of all sizes are welcome.