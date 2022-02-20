RMV scandal, a hidden restaurant gem: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON — Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employees were fired after an internal investigation by the agency found that about 2,100 drivers were awarded licenses without taking a road test at the Brockton Service Center.

Brockton firefighters lined up to salute and pay respects as the body of Brockton fire Lt. Michael D. Mahoney was returned from Boston to the Russell & Pica Funeral Home. Mahoney, 52, died unexpectedly on Monday.

A 74-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street late Tuesday afternoon.

Happy birthday wishes are in order to Sister Joan of Arc, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Valentine’s Day at the Sisters of Jesus Crucified and Our Lady of Sorrows Convent in Brockton.

This bistro is a 'hidden gem' on Main Street in Brockton.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employees have been fired after an internal investigation by the agency found that about 2,100 drivers were awarded licenses without taking a road test. The investigation, conducted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Registry of Motor Vehicles, determined that starting in April 2018, more than 2,000 customers were given road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center on Forest Avenue without taking a road test.

Of the three teams Jim Rourke played for over the course of eight NFL seasons, he spent the least amount of time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Rourke’s tenure with the Bengals lasted just over a month, but it provided the former offensive lineman and Abington native with an unforgettable experience. It sure helps to have good timing and Rourke definitely had that. Rourke caught on with the Bengals at the tail end of the 1988 season as they made their run to Super Bowl XXIII.

A 74-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street late Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash occurred near 165 Belmont St., in front of the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, about 4:48 p.m. The driver of a compact vehicle heading west on Belmont Street struck the pedestrian, who paused in the middle of the westbound lane and failed to use the crosswalk, Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

So, how much do you know about bobsled? "Not much," James Rooney said with a laugh. "Just what I watch on TV." Over the next few days, Rooney will see – very briefly – a familiar face zoom across his TV screen. The Pembroke High track coach was amazed at some of the stuff Kris Horn accomplished for Rooney's indoor and outdoor teams back in his days as a Titan. He's equally amazed – but, oddly, not surprised – by the fact that Horn, 27, has reinvented himself as a U.S. Olympic bobsledder.

Tucked away on Main Street is a warmly lit Caribbean restaurant with art for the eyes and the aroma of authentic cuisine dancing in the air. Tamboo Bistro at 252 Main St. opened in 2005 to enhance Brockton and bring the missing flavors the city needed, said Chrisman Charlot, owner of Tamboo Bistro.

