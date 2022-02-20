ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

RMV scandal, a hidden restaurant gem: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

By Kathy Bossa, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XPO6_0eJtavwe00

BROCKTON — Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employees were fired after an internal investigation by the agency found that about 2,100 drivers were awarded licenses without taking a road test at the Brockton Service Center.

Brockton firefighters lined up to salute and pay respects as the body of Brockton fire Lt. Michael D. Mahoney was returned from Boston to the Russell & Pica Funeral Home. Mahoney, 52, died unexpectedly on Monday.

A 74-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street late Tuesday afternoon.

Happy birthday wishes are in order to Sister Joan of Arc, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Valentine’s Day at the Sisters of Jesus Crucified and Our Lady of Sorrows Convent in Brockton.

This bistro is a 'hidden gem' on Main Street in Brockton.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

RMV employees fired after 2,100 awarded licenses in Brockton without road tests

Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employees have been fired after an internal investigation by the agency found that about 2,100 drivers were awarded licenses without taking a road test. The investigation, conducted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Registry of Motor Vehicles, determined that starting in April 2018, more than 2,000 customers were given road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center on Forest Avenue without taking a road test.

RMV employees fired:RMV employees fired after 2,100 awarded licenses in Brockton without road tests

Abington's Jim Rourke recalls playing for Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII

Improbable journey led Abington native Jim Rourke to play in Super Bowl XXIII with Bengals

Of the three teams Jim Rourke played for over the course of eight NFL seasons, he spent the least amount of time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Rourke’s tenure with the Bengals lasted just over a month, but it provided the former offensive lineman and Abington native with an unforgettable experience. It sure helps to have good timing and Rourke definitely had that. Rourke caught on with the Bengals at the tail end of the 1988 season as they made their run to Super Bowl XXIII.

Playing in the Super Bowl:Improbable journey led Abington native Jim Rourke to play in Super Bowl XXIII with Bengals

Man, 74, seriously injured in Brockton pedestrian crash

A 74-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street late Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash occurred near 165 Belmont St., in front of the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, about 4:48 p.m. The driver of a compact vehicle heading west on Belmont Street struck the pedestrian, who paused in the middle of the westbound lane and failed to use the crosswalk, Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

Pedestrian struck by car:Man, 74, seriously injured in Brockton pedestrian crash

Accident photos:Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Belmont Street in Brockton

Ex-Pembroke High track star Kris Horn now an Olympic bobsledder

So, how much do you know about bobsled? "Not much," James Rooney said with a laugh. "Just what I watch on TV." Over the next few days, Rooney will see – very briefly – a familiar face zoom across his TV screen. The Pembroke High track coach was amazed at some of the stuff Kris Horn accomplished for Rooney's indoor and outdoor teams back in his days as a Titan. He's equally amazed – but, oddly, not surprised – by the fact that Horn, 27, has reinvented himself as a U.S. Olympic bobsledder.

Life comes at you fast:Ex-Pembroke High track star Kris Horn now an Olympic bobsledder

Tamboo Haitian bistro is 'a hidden gem on Main Street' in Brockton

Tucked away on Main Street is a warmly lit Caribbean restaurant with art for the eyes and the aroma of authentic cuisine dancing in the air. Tamboo Bistro at 252 Main St. opened in 2005 to enhance Brockton and bring the missing flavors the city needed, said Chrisman Charlot, owner of Tamboo Bistro.

'Hidden gem on Main Street':Tamboo Haitian bistro is 'a hidden gem on Main Street' in Brockton

Restaurant photos:Step inside Brockton's hip and elegant Tamboo Bistro

Menu photos:Here's what's on the menu at Tamboo Bistro in Brockton

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Get up to speed: Russia faces sanctions for 'beginning' invasion

(CNN) — This is happening. Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied the West, recognized two separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent states and appears to be sending in his own troops -- he's calling them "peacekeepers" -- to the contested regions. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
POLITICS
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Brockton, MA
Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Lifestyle
City
Abington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CNN

Here's the real truth about Donald Trump's Truth Social app

(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
POTUS
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

U.S. Soccer and women soccer stars settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jim Rourke
The Hill

Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortion

Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
POLITICS
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

704
Followers
214
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy