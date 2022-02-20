ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Lislegard to seek re-election in district 7B

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

AURORA — State Representative David Lislegard (DFL-06B) announced today that he will seek re-election to the Minnesota State House of Representatives this fall in the newly drawn House District 7B, which includes most of House District 6B which he currently represents.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of the Iron Range in the Minnesota Legislature,” Lislegard said via news release. “I’m running again because I’m so passionate about our people and to continue fighting for our mining jobs and the benefits they bring to our communities. We have been mining on the Iron Range for 140 years and it is my duty to make sure we keep mining and creating jobs for another 100 years.”

Lislegard, the former Mayor of Aurora, is serving his second term in the House of Representatives. He was elected in both 2018 and 2020.

Lislegard serves as the Vice-Chair of the Taxes Committee and serves on the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee, Commerce Finance and Policy Committee and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

“As a member of the House Tax Committee, my number one priority for our senior citizens is to eliminate the state’s income tax on your Social Security benefits. You worked all your life contributing your taxes to Social Security. It is wrong that the state requires seniors to pay income taxes on your Social Security — I’m going to fight to put an end to that,” said Lislegard. “This session my goal is to help our small businesses by using some of the state’s budget surplus to reimburse the federal government for our unemployment insurance debt. We have an opportunity to take care of this and not place the burden on the backs of our job creators, our small businesses, and it helps preserve the fund for workers in the future,” he continued.

“I will also continue to stand up for our police officers, fire fighters, and emergency personnel who put their lives on the line each day for us. And I’ll stand with our nurses and medical professionals as they, too, have served us so well. Protecting our Second Amendment rights and our free speech will remain values that drive me in my service to the people. I will continue going to work every day and fighting for the men and women of labor and for good paying jobs in Northeastern Minnesota,” he said. “I also look forward to continued work on making sure our schools provide a world class education for our students and that all families and businesses have access to fast and reliable broadband. I am so proud and honored to represent the Iron Range and I will keep working hard to earn your vote in November.”

