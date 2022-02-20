ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of gambling addict, 24, speak out ahead of his inquest

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Ritchie’s family say betting law changes which have been delayed would save lives. The parents of a 24-year-old gambling addict who killed himself have said changes to betting laws could save lives but have been delayed. An inquest for Jack Ritchie being held this week will consider...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

