There were a number of Daytona 500 contenders impacted late in Stage 3 following two different wrecks in the final seven laps at Daytona International Speedway. First, Kyle Larson bumped Kyle Harvick, who essentially was sandwiched in the mix, and in turn impacted Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliand, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson. It prompted the sixth caution of the day and added to the number of drivers — 22 at that point — that were impacted in some type of crash Sunday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO