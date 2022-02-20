Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again

U.S. skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four people killed following a plane crash in Iceland, according to local authorities. Icelandic Police say the 22-year-old was sightseeing Thursday when the aircraft disappeared from radars, the Associated Press reports. The plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest lake and was found Saturday following a massive search by members of Iceland's Search and Rescue organization, according to a translated press release from police.
