Environment

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

 2 days ago

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a. slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice. accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds...

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
WBEC AM

Berkshires Starting Week With Spring Temps, Then Winter Hits Back

You know what a lot of folks just love to say about New England. "If you don't like the weather...wait 5 minutes." I'll be honest, I've lived in a lot of different parts of the country, and everywhere has certainly had its fair share of hard-to-pin-down weather, but I would definitely agree that New England has them all beat. Hands down.
WLUC

Accumulating snow event early this week

Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM. * WHAT...W winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 25 kt and. seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
The Independent

Snow squall warning for New York and New Jersey as ‘dangerous’ winds blow

The National Weather Service warned of a “dangerous” snow squall that covers areas around New York City and parts of New Jersey.“At 239 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Hopewell Junction to near Bridgewater, moving east at 60 mph,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of whiteout conditions and low visibility. Wind gusts as high as 40mph were expected.The NWS warned of life-threatening travel conditions and urged extreme caution on the roads. The weather said that the storm should fully move away from the area between 5pm and 6pm ET.“Please exercise extreme...
WKTV

Ice jams possible late tomorrow

Tonight: Rain developing. Low 39. Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with showers. Windy. Upper 40s. Tomorrow afternoon: Rain and windy. High 52. Tomorrow evening: Rain and windy. Upper 40s. ***Flood watch in effect for all of Central New York from Thursday morning until Friday evening***. ***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day...
WTAJ

Rain and strong winds will move into Central PA today

This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. A low pressure system arrives bringing us rainfall today. Today will be cloudy with showers by the afternoon. This will turn into a steady rain by evening. This could lead to ponding on the roadways. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at Noon until Friday at noon. For Jefferson County the Areal Flood Watch begins at 10:00 AM until 7:00 AM Friday.
