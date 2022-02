Dysfunctional family dynamics and the malaise of Swiss suburbia were at the heart of director Ursula Meier’s first two features, Home (2008) and Sister (2012), and they very much form the crux of The Line (La Ligne), which follows an explosive mother-daughter relationship that begins with a bang and takes a while to settle down from there. Starring Belgian musician and actress Stéphanie Blanchoud as a singer-songwriter who has a major bone to pick with her classical pianist mom, the film offers up intensly ripe performances that can sometimes go too far — especially in the case of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi,...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO