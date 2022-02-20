ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness

By Reuters
 2 days ago

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

