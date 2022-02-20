ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of gambling addict, 24, speak out ahead of his inquest

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrU8P_0eJtWVpW00

The parents of a 24-year-old gambling addict who killed himself have said changes to betting laws could save lives but have been delayed.

An inquest for Jack Ritchie being held this week will consider issues including the state’s involvement in his death, such as medical care he received and information he had about gambling risks.

The Hull University history graduate was working as an English teacher when he died in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017, after years of gambling problems dating back to his teens.

His parents, Charles and Liz Ritchie, from Sheffield, have spent the last four years arguing that failures on the part of UK authorities to address gambling issues contributed to their son’s death, and campaigning for reform through the Gambling With Lives charity they set up.

The inquest comes at a time the Government is reviewing our gambling laws but continues to delay the changes which we believe will save lives

Mr and Mrs Ritchie said their son began gambling under-age at 17 when he and friends would use dinner money to play fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) at a betting shop.

They believe an undiagnosed gambling disorder lay behind his death and have argued there were no public health warnings about the risk to life posed by gambling products, and that their son was not diagnosed or offered treatment that linked his symptoms to gambling disorder.

Mr Ritchie told the PA news agency on Sunday: “Jack’s inquest will give him respect and we’re very grateful that we have a legal process that will consider what happened to our son.

“That there is a coroner listening intently to the evidence about his death is significant for us and for everyone who believes that gambling affected their lost family member.

“The inquest comes at a time the Government is reviewing our gambling laws but continues to delay the changes which we believe will save lives.

“We know the resulting devastation first-hand and every day someone else dies and another family is added to the casualty list.”

In 2020, senior Sheffield coroner David Urpeth ruled the inquest, which resumes at Sheffield Town Hall on Monday, will investigate issues including the state’s provision of medical treatment to Mr Ritchie, and the information available to him and his family about the risks of gambling.

Mr Urpeth said the inquest would include looking at “what is the system of regulation around gambling” and “whether gambling caused or contributed to Jack’s death”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgKTY_0eJtWVpW00
Jack Ritchie’s family say he began using betting shops when he was underage (family handout/PA) (PA Media)

A previous coroner, since retired, ruled in 2019 that the full hearing will be what is known as an “Article 2 inquest”.

This means it can examine whether any arm of the state breached its duty to protect Mr Ritchie’s right to life.

His family said they believe it is the first time an Article 2 inquest has been held in a case relating to gambling.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Department for Health and Social Care, and the Gambling Commission have been named as interested persons by the coroner, as have the charities GambleAware and GamCare.

Witnesses from the Gambling Commission, DHSC, GambleAware and GamCare will give evidence and there will be testimony from a range of other experts.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this difficult time and following this tragic case.

“We will not comment further until the inquest and legal proceedings have concluded.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

West takes aim at Russia amid criticism Britain has not done enough

Britain and its western allies have retaliated to what Boris Johnson has deemed an “invasion” of Ukraine with the threat of tougher sanctions to rain down if Russian aggression continues. The Prime Minister announced on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of Vladimir Putin and five Russian banks would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ritchie
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nursery worker who told bosses she was pregnant week after starting asked if keeping baby was a ‘good idea’

A nursery worker who was asked if keeping her baby was a ‘good idea’ after telling bosses she was pregnant has won a discrimination claim in court.Darci Topping, 23, was quizzed about her baby’s father, whether she would go through with the pregnancy then made redundant during the pandemic by managers at a Lancashire nursery, an employment tribunal heard.Ms Topping, who is now a mother to a one-year-old boy called Stanley, is set to receive compensation after successfully suing the Stepping Stones Nursery in Hoddlesden for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal.The hearing in Manchester heard that Ms Topping – who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Commission#Inquest#Hull University#English
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Parents of girl who took her own life sue school over years of bullying

The parents of a teenage girl who took her own life following years of bullying have launched legal action against her school and the police.Lauren Lelonek, 16, died at home in 2016 after suffering a “sustained campaign of bullying”, including three physical attacks and threats over social media.In a claim submitted to the High Court, her parents accused their daughter’s school of failing to take “reasonable steps to protect Lauren from bullying” and claim the police did not properly investigate the abuse she experienced at the hands of older pupils.Her parents, Sarah and Ian Lelonek, described their daughter as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Health board 'failed' teen who took her own life, coroner finds

A coroner has criticised a health board over "essential failures" in the care of a teenager who took her own life. Manon Jones died in March 2018 while being treated for depression at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales hospital. Coroner David Regan has now issued Cwm...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man avoids jail after vulnerable victim found living in squalid shed

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.On Friday, Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.The victim had been “used and exploited” for 40 years while living with the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Snr, the court heard.He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed on a residential site north of Carlisle.The Crown accepted the defendant’s guilty plea last month to conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Winsford dealer who ran drugs empire from his caravan jailed

A drug dealer who operated from a caravan in his back garden has been jailed for more than six years. Shane Preece, 43, was arrested after a raid at his home and caravan in Winsford, Cheshire in October 2020. Police found cannabis and £7,700 stuffed in designer handbags and kept...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy