Emily Russell

It’s not the best of years to be a member of the Buffalo Beauts, but yesterday’s win could stand out as a turning point in a rough season, both for the quality of the competition and the uniqueness of the rink where it was played. The Beauts entered the game on Monday last in the PHF, with a record of 3-10-0 and a goal differential of -26, and they were going up against the Toronto Six, who stood atop the league with just one regulation loss and who had beaten Buffalo by a combined total of 14-4 in a weekend back-to-back last month. But at an intriguing outdoor venue with industrial aesthetics, just off the river in downtown Buffalo, the Beauts managed, for one afternoon, to flip the standings and possibly build some momentum toward a late-season charge.

