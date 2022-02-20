Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Financial Analysis

Recurrent cytogenetic abnormalities are the main hallmark of multiple myeloma (MM) and patients having 2 or more high-risk prognostic events are associated with extremely poor outcome. 17p13(del) and 1q21(gain) are critical and independent high-risk cytogenetic markers, however, the biological significance underlying the poor outcome in MM patients having co-occurrence of both these chromosomal aberrations has never been interrogated. Herein, we identified that patients harbouring concomitant 17p13(del) with 1q21(gain) demonstrated the worst prognosis as compared to patients with single- (either 17p13(del) or 1q21(gain)) and with no chromosomal events (WT for both chromosomal loci); and they are highly enriched for genomic instability (GI) signature. We discovered that the GI feature in the patients with concomitant 17p13(del)-1q21(gain) was recapitulating the biological properties of myeloma cells with co-existing p53-deficiency and NEIL1 mRNA-hyper-editing (associated with chromosome 17p and 1q, respectively) that have inherent DNA damage response (DDR) and persistent activation of Chk1 pathway. Importantly, this became a vulnerable point for therapeutic targeting whereby the cells with this co-abnormalities demonstrated hyper-sensitivity to siRNA- and pharmacological-mediated-Chk1 inhibition, as observed at both the in vitro and in vivo levels. Mechanistically, this was attributable to the synthetic lethal relationship between p53-NEIL1-Chk1 abnormalities. The Chk1 inhibitor (AZD7762) tested showed good synergism with standard-of-care myeloma drugs, velcade and melphalan, thus further reinforcing the translational potential of this therapeutic approach. In summary, combination of NEIL1-p53 abnormalities with an ensuing Chk1 activation could serve as an Achilles heel and predispose MM cells with co-existing 1q21(gain) and 17p13(del) to therapeutic vulnerability for Chk1 inhibition.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO