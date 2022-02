STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 4 Mississippi State baseball team was limited to just one hit en route to a 3-0 loss to No. 24 Long Beach State to begin the 2022 season. The Bulldogs’ (0-1) lone hit came from freshman Hunter Hines in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Dirtbags (1-0) were led by freshman Eddie Saldivar with three hits, while junior Chase Luttrell, sophomore Jonathon Long and freshman Kaden Moeller each recorded one hit and one RBI.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO