ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fourth time’s the charm – Eve Muirhead claims Beijing gold to live Olympic dream

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDmbF_0eJtVpK900
Sport

Eve Muirhead claimed the Olympic title at the fourth time of asking after steering Great Britain to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan in Beijing.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at how Muirhead has fared across her four campaigns on Olympic ice.

Vancouver 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNIuM_0eJtVpK900
Eve Muirhead endured a disappointing Olympic debut (PA Wire) (PA Wire)

Muirhead was just 19 years old when she made her Olympic bow in Vancouver – and she was overwhelmed by the experience. Her team won just three out of nine round-robin matches and were knocked out of the competition.

Sochi 2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jC12_0eJtVpK900
Eve Muirhead’s team rebounded to take a bronze medal in Sochi (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Fresh from winning her first world crown the previous year, Muirhead led her team to Sochi with great expectations. Despite a tough semi-final loss to Canada, Muirhead bounced back to beat Switzerland and claim a bronze medal.

Pyeongchang 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6pfU_0eJtVpK900
Eve Muirhead’s team were eliminated from the group stages in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Muirhead finished third in the group stage but a semi-final defeat by Sweden left her in a second consecutive bronze medal match. This time Muirhead missed a relatively simple shot to win the match, and finished off the podium for the second time.

Beijing 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVPP1_0eJtVpK900
An emotional Eve Muirhead fulfilled her Olympic destiny in Sochi (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Muirhead’s inexperienced team rode their luck to edge through the group stage. A thrilling come-from-behind semi-final win over Sweden set up a chance to take revenge against the Japanese – and Muirhead ruthlessly seized it to become an Olympic champion at last.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eve Muirhead
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
Hoops Rumors

Norway finishes 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with highest medal count; United States places fifth

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have officially come to a close. Norway ends the games in first place with 37 total medals, including 16 gold, while the Russians were second with 32 medals, but only six of them were gold. Germany placed third with 27 medals, including 12 gold, Canada was fourth with 26 medals (four gold) and the United States of America was fifth at 25 medals (eight gold).
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
WMAZ

Elana Meyers Taylor finally gets Olympic moment as Team USA's flag bearer

BEIJING, China — Georgia's bobsledding Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor finally got her special moment as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag bearer in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, was originally chosen as Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony but had tested positive...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Great Britain#Canada#Japanese
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: GB claim gold with victory in women's curling final

Great Britain's women's curling team powered to a 10-3 win over Japan to take gold on Sunday. This was skipper Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics and she finally has the gold she's so desperately wanted. The feat came 20 years after Great Britain's last gold in curling, which came back at Salt Lake City 2002 when Rhona Martin's rink won there.
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Muirhead's team saved Great Britain in Beijing

In the end, it was the curling teams who saved this Olympics for Great Britain. The teams, led by Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead, banished their ghosts of missed opportunity while giving the country's winter programme a much-needed boost after a turbulent fortnight in Beijing. Great Britain had been staring...
WORLD
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

Jessie Diggins Wins Silver in Women's 30km Mass Start, Second to Only Therese Johaug of Norway

Jessie Diggins record-breaking Olympics continued in the women's 30km mass start race on Saturday night where she captured silver, second to only Therese Johaug of Norway. The drama ensued after Diggins crossed the finish line when the chase pack caught Sweden's Ebba Andersson. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland ultimately pulled ahead to claim the third and final place on the podium.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy